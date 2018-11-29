A look at the headlines right now:

India criticises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for bringing up the Kashmir dispute at Kartarpur event: Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj said India will not attend SAARC summit till Pakistan stops terrorism. Centre lowers GDP growth rate for UPA years, says its new data presents better picture of economy: As per the new back series, India’s economy grew by 8.5% in 2010-’11 and not by 10.3% as estimated earlier. Supreme Court in a majority verdict upholds the constitutional validity of death penalty: In a dissenting judgement, Justice Joseph Kurien asked if capital punishment had proved to be deterrent enough for heinous crimes.

‘Threat of transfer remains’, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: He has sparked a controversy by saying People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone would have become chief minister had Raj Bhawan followed the Centre’s orders.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi take on CM Chandrasekhar Rao and each other: The saffron party also claimed that names of Rohingya Muslims were added to electoral rolls and demanded an inquiry. Congress to stage protest for ‘full-time CM’ on November 30, says ‘Goa is in the ICU’: Ill health has kept Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar away from office for much of this year.

Bill against NRI men deserting wives will be introduced during Winter Session, says Sushma Swaraj: The foreign minister said the central government has already put in place a mechanism to curb such cases.

Delhi High Court upholds five-year jail sentence for 88 convicts in 1984 riots: A trial court had in 1996 held them guilty of rioting, burning houses and curfew violations in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area in 1984. Air India’s ground handling firm to be sold to pay national carrier’s debt, says Centre: Air India Air Transport Services is the national carrier’s only profitable subsidiary. Agriculture ministry withdraws report that said demonetisation adversely affected farmers: The ministry has issued showcause notices to three of its senior officials for submitting the report before Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal could vet it.