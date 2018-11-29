The big news: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir at Kartarpur event, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre lowered the GDP growth rate for UPA years, and the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the death penalty in a 2:1 verdict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India criticises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for bringing up the Kashmir dispute at Kartarpur event: Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj said India will not attend SAARC summit till Pakistan stops terrorism.
- Centre lowers GDP growth rate for UPA years, says its new data presents better picture of economy: As per the new back series, India’s economy grew by 8.5% in 2010-’11 and not by 10.3% as estimated earlier.
- Supreme Court in a majority verdict upholds the constitutional validity of death penalty: In a dissenting judgement, Justice Joseph Kurien asked if capital punishment had proved to be deterrent enough for heinous crimes.
- ‘Threat of transfer remains’, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: He has sparked a controversy by saying People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone would have become chief minister had Raj Bhawan followed the Centre’s orders.
- BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi take on CM Chandrasekhar Rao and each other: The saffron party also claimed that names of Rohingya Muslims were added to electoral rolls and demanded an inquiry.
- Congress to stage protest for ‘full-time CM’ on November 30, says ‘Goa is in the ICU’: Ill health has kept Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar away from office for much of this year.
- Bill against NRI men deserting wives will be introduced during Winter Session, says Sushma Swaraj: The foreign minister said the central government has already put in place a mechanism to curb such cases.
- Delhi High Court upholds five-year jail sentence for 88 convicts in 1984 riots: A trial court had in 1996 held them guilty of rioting, burning houses and curfew violations in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area in 1984.
- Air India’s ground handling firm to be sold to pay national carrier’s debt, says Centre: Air India Air Transport Services is the national carrier’s only profitable subsidiary.
- Agriculture ministry withdraws report that said demonetisation adversely affected farmers: The ministry has issued showcause notices to three of its senior officials for submitting the report before Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal could vet it.