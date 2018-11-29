Top news: ISRO launches 31 satellites from Sriharikota
The biggest stories of the day.
The Indian Space Research Organisation launched an earth observation satellite using a polar satellite launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It also carried 30 micro and nano-satellites developed by Australia, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, and the US.
Meanwhile, farmers from all over India will participate in a two-day protest march in Delhi from Thursday against the Centre’s alleged failure to address their problems, including debt relief and remunerative prices for produce.
Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, in his new book, says demonetisation was a “massive, draconian, monetary shock” that accelerated the reduction in GDP growth, and that it affected the informal sector.
Live updates
ISRO launches earth observation HysIS satellite, which will help monitor pollution
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday morning successfully launched an earth observation satellite using a polar satellite launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The 16-hour countdown to the launch started on Wednesday evening.
Read more
Delhi: Thousands of farmers set to hold two-day protest demanding a solution to agrarian crisis
The farmers belong to 200 groups represented by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and will take part in the Kisan Mukti March. They are demanding the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report, increased minimum support price and a special Parliament session to discuss two Bills – Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.
Read more here
Demonetisation was a ‘massive, draconian, monetary shock’, says former chief economic advisor
In his upcoming book, Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy, Subramanian has said that the informal sector had to bear substantial costs due to the ban on high-value currency. The book will be released on December 5.
Read more here
Mumbai: Six members of UK parkour group deported for performing dangerous stunts on rooftops
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday deported six athletes of a United Kingdom-based parkour group two days after they were caught on camera performing stunts on the rooftops of residential buildings in Prabhadevi. They were deported for violating visa rules under the provisions of the Foreigners’ Act.
Read more here
Supreme Court in a majority verdict upholds the constitutional validity of death penalty
The Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of a convict accused of killing three people, including two women, and questioned if the punishment had proved to be deterrent enough for heinous crimes in society. In a 2:1 majority judgement, however, the bench upheld the constitutional validity of the death penalty.
Read more here