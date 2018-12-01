The big news: At G20 summit, Modi hails partnership with US and Japan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: GDP growth declined to 7.1% in the quarter ending September, and Vijay Mallya’s lawyer said the businessman cannot be declared a fugitive.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India holds first trilateral meeting with US and Japan at G20 summit, Modi names partnership ‘JAI’: The prime minister also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting.
- GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: The growth rate had peaked to a two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter.
- Vijay Mallya cannot be declared a fugitive, was arrested in UK, says his lawyer: The businessman did not leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, his counsel Amit Desai told a special court in Mumbai on Friday.
- Rahul Gandhi is my captain, he sent me to Pakistan, says Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu: He said several Congress leaders have praised him for attending the foundation-laying ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday.
- Subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 6.50 each, non-subsidised ones by Rs 133: A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in Delhi.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea moved by 350 Army personnel challenging FIRs against soldiers: The petition sought specific guidelines to protect the ‘bona fide action of soldiers’ under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
- AIMIM seeks quota for Muslims in Maharashtra, to approach Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said those raising the demand can approach the State Backward Class Commission.
- Five people convicted of beating and parading Dalit woman naked in Bihar sent to seven years in prison: Fifteen other accused were imprisoned for two years.
- Marriott hotel chain says around 500 million of its guests may have been hit by a data breach: The company said hackers have accessed the guest reservation database of its Starwood brand of hotels such as Sheraton, Le Méridien and St Regis.
- Mohammad Azharuddin appointed Telangana Congress working president: The Pradesh Congress Committee now has four working presidents, including Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar.