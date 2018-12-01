A look at the headlines right now:

India holds first trilateral meeting with US and Japan at G20 summit, Modi names partnership ‘JAI’: The prime minister also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting. GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: The growth rate had peaked to a two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter. Vijay Mallya cannot be declared a fugitive, was arrested in UK, says his lawyer: The businessman did not leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, his counsel Amit Desai told a special court in Mumbai on Friday. Rahul Gandhi is my captain, he sent me to Pakistan, says Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu: He said several Congress leaders have praised him for attending the foundation-laying ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday. Subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 6.50 each, non-subsidised ones by Rs 133: A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in Delhi. Supreme Court dismisses plea moved by 350 Army personnel challenging FIRs against soldiers: The petition sought specific guidelines to protect the ‘bona fide action of soldiers’ under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. AIMIM seeks quota for Muslims in Maharashtra, to approach Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said those raising the demand can approach the State Backward Class Commission. Five people convicted of beating and parading Dalit woman naked in Bihar sent to seven years in prison: Fifteen other accused were imprisoned for two years. Marriott hotel chain says around 500 million of its guests may have been hit by a data breach: The company said hackers have accessed the guest reservation database of its Starwood brand of hotels such as Sheraton, Le Méridien and St Regis. Mohammad Azharuddin appointed Telangana Congress working president: The Pradesh Congress Committee now has four working presidents, including Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar.