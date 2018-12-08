A look at the headlines right now:

Top police officer among three transferred after violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, say reports: Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to Lucknow following a report on the violence. Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda said it is not good when military operations get politicised. All India Radio official accused of sexual harassment demoted, Prasar Bharati tells NCW: The public broadcaster submitted an action-taken report to the National Commission of Women, saying the official has been transferred and subject to penalty. Exit polls predict Congress win in Rajasthan, TRS in Telangana; tight race in MP, Chhattisgarh: The Congress may not get a third straight term in Mizoram. 11 killed, many injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir: A police official said the toll might increase as some passengers are in critical condition. BJP approaches poll panel seeking action over Rahul Gandhi interview: Meanwhile, Gandhi warned Congress workers about EVMs’ ‘mysterious powers’ in Modi’s India. Polling begins for eighth phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir: The Joint Resistance Leadership has urged people to observe a complete shutdown in areas going to polls. Court rejects bail for former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt arrested for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996: Bhatt, who was arrested in September, termed the investigation ‘abuse of law’. Huawei’s chief financial officer faces fraud charges in US, says Canadian prosecutor: The lawyer asked a court to deny bail to Meng Wanzhou, saying she was accused of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions. Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death to question Sasikala, say reports: The commission is also likely to question Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and four others.