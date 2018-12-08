The big news: Top police officer transferred after Bulandshahr violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A retired Army officer said the surgical strikes were hyped, and an All India Radio official accused of sexual harassment was demoted.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Top police officer among three transferred after violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, say reports: Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to Lucknow following a report on the violence.
- Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda said it is not good when military operations get politicised.
- All India Radio official accused of sexual harassment demoted, Prasar Bharati tells NCW: The public broadcaster submitted an action-taken report to the National Commission of Women, saying the official has been transferred and subject to penalty.
- Exit polls predict Congress win in Rajasthan, TRS in Telangana; tight race in MP, Chhattisgarh: The Congress may not get a third straight term in Mizoram.
- 11 killed, many injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir: A police official said the toll might increase as some passengers are in critical condition.
- BJP approaches poll panel seeking action over Rahul Gandhi interview: Meanwhile, Gandhi warned Congress workers about EVMs’ ‘mysterious powers’ in Modi’s India.
- Polling begins for eighth phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir: The Joint Resistance Leadership has urged people to observe a complete shutdown in areas going to polls.
- Court rejects bail for former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt arrested for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996: Bhatt, who was arrested in September, termed the investigation ‘abuse of law’.
- Huawei’s chief financial officer faces fraud charges in US, says Canadian prosecutor: The lawyer asked a court to deny bail to Meng Wanzhou, saying she was accused of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions.
- Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death to question Sasikala, say reports: The commission is also likely to question Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and four others.