The big news: Armyman arrested in connection with Bulandshahr killing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A former Army officer said surgical strikes were overhyped, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was confident of a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh.
- Soldier named in inspector’s killing in Bulandshahr arrested, denies pelting stones at police: A top police officer was among three people transferred after the violence.
- Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised DS Hooda for the remark and said Narendra Modi had ‘absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset’.
- ‘No bigger surveyor than me, BJP will win Madhya Pradesh,’ says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on exit polls: Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly elections held in the state.
- India decimate Canada to qualify for Hockey World Cup quarterfinals: The Indians scored four goals in the last quarter after the Canadians had equalised at the end of the third quarter.
- Chief of Staff John Kelly to step down by end of the year, says United States President Donald Trump: Kelly was appointed to the post in July 2017 after Trump fired Reince Priebus for allegedly leaking details about his personal life to mediapersons.
- Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018: The 26-year-old received the crown from India’s Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World last year.
- Delhi pollution control authority to call meeting of industries to press for use of natural gas: Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority member Sunita Narain said ‘we cannot compromise ease of breathing for ease of business’.
- China says it has launched first-ever lunar probe to land on far side of the moon: The former Soviet Union and the United States have sent probes to explore the moon’s dark side, but their satellites did not land.
- Several arrested in Paris as police try to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots: Authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells in central Paris as around 1,500 protestors demonstrated against high living costs and rising fuel taxes.
- Security forces killed more than 225 militants in J&K this year, says Indian Army commander: Ranbir Singh said locals have been sharing information about militants with the Army, which is a ‘good sign’.