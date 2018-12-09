A look at the headlines right now:

Soldier named in inspector’s killing in Bulandshahr arrested, denies pelting stones at police: A top police officer was among three people transferred after the violence. Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised DS Hooda for the remark and said Narendra Modi had ‘absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset’. ‘No bigger surveyor than me, BJP will win Madhya Pradesh,’ says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on exit polls: Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly elections held in the state. India decimate Canada to qualify for Hockey World Cup quarterfinals: The Indians scored four goals in the last quarter after the Canadians had equalised at the end of the third quarter.

Chief of Staff John Kelly to step down by end of the year, says United States President Donald Trump: Kelly was appointed to the post in July 2017 after Trump fired Reince Priebus for allegedly leaking details about his personal life to mediapersons.

Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018: The 26-year-old received the crown from India’s Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World last year.

Delhi pollution control authority to call meeting of industries to press for use of natural gas: Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority member Sunita Narain said ‘we cannot compromise ease of breathing for ease of business’. China says it has launched first-ever lunar probe to land on far side of the moon: The former Soviet Union and the United States have sent probes to explore the moon’s dark side, but their satellites did not land. Several arrested in Paris as police try to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots: Authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells in central Paris as around 1,500 protestors demonstrated against high living costs and rising fuel taxes. Security forces killed more than 225 militants in J&K this year, says Indian Army commander: Ranbir Singh said locals have been sharing information about militants with the Army, which is a ‘good sign’.