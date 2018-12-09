A look at the headlines right now:

At VHP meeting in Delhi, Hindutva leaders push for construction of Ram temple: RSS executive head Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi told the audience at Ramlila Maidan that ‘those in power today’ should listen to people and fulfil the demand. Soldier allegedly involved in inspector’s murder in Bulandshahr sent to jail for 14 days: A senior police officer who had said “cow killers” were the top priority was transferred to Lucknow. DMK leader MK Stalin visits Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meeting: On Monday, Opposition leaders are scheduled to discuss an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter outside Srinagar: A top Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter was arrested in Kishtwar, the police said. Kannur airport inaugurated, Kerala now only Indian state to have four international airports: The airport has been built under the Public Private Partnership model. Mulayam Singh Yadav attends rally organised by brother Shivpal Yadav’s outfit: His presence on the dais once again fuelled speculation about a rift within the Samajwadi Party. Anti-caste activist Gowsalya remarries two years after her family killed her husband: In 2017, Gowsalya’s father and five people were sentenced to death by a trial court for the murder of Shankar, who was a Dalit. China asks Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou arrested on fraud charges: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng urgently summoned Canadian ambassador John McCallum to lodge a strong protest against Meng’s detention. Entire world knows about role of Pakistani terrorists in 26/11 attacks, claims Indian Army chief: General Bipin Rawat was referring to Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s comments that the 2008 attacks were an ‘act of terrorism’. More than 1,300 detained and 179 injured as agitators clash with French police: PM Edouard Philippe called for fresh dialogue with representatives of the movement and said the government would address the protestors’ demands.