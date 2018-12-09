The big news: VHP holds massive rally in Delhi to press for Ram temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A soldier allegedly involved in Bulandshahr violence was sent to jail for 14 days, and MK Stalin met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At VHP meeting in Delhi, Hindutva leaders push for construction of Ram temple: RSS executive head Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi told the audience at Ramlila Maidan that ‘those in power today’ should listen to people and fulfil the demand.
- Soldier allegedly involved in inspector’s murder in Bulandshahr sent to jail for 14 days: A senior police officer who had said “cow killers” were the top priority was transferred to Lucknow.
- DMK leader MK Stalin visits Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meeting: On Monday, Opposition leaders are scheduled to discuss an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
- Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter outside Srinagar: A top Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter was arrested in Kishtwar, the police said.
- Kannur airport inaugurated, Kerala now only Indian state to have four international airports: The airport has been built under the Public Private Partnership model.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav attends rally organised by brother Shivpal Yadav’s outfit: His presence on the dais once again fuelled speculation about a rift within the Samajwadi Party.
- Anti-caste activist Gowsalya remarries two years after her family killed her husband: In 2017, Gowsalya’s father and five people were sentenced to death by a trial court for the murder of Shankar, who was a Dalit.
- China asks Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou arrested on fraud charges: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng urgently summoned Canadian ambassador John McCallum to lodge a strong protest against Meng’s detention.
- Entire world knows about role of Pakistani terrorists in 26/11 attacks, claims Indian Army chief: General Bipin Rawat was referring to Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s comments that the 2008 attacks were an ‘act of terrorism’.
- More than 1,300 detained and 179 injured as agitators clash with French police: PM Edouard Philippe called for fresh dialogue with representatives of the movement and said the government would address the protestors’ demands.