A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leads in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, loses in Mizoram; close contest in Madhya Pradesh, while TRS set for a landslide win in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi said it would be difficult for Narendra Modi to win the General Elections next year. Shaktikanta Das, former economic affairs secretary in the Ministry of Finance, appointed new RBI governor: Das will have a three-year tenure as the central bank governor. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says Assembly elections prove ‘BJP is nowhere’: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanay Raut told reporters that the electorate in five states that went to the polls have sent a ‘clear message’ to the BJP. Four policemen killed in suspected militant attack in Shopian: The suspects walked away with four service rifles belonging to the policemen. Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response to businessman’s plea to be heard in Rakesh Asthana case: The court also asked Asthana, CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director AK Sharma to reply to Satish Babu Sana’s petition. Both Houses of Parliament adjourned on Day 1 of Winter Session after obituaries: Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped all members of the House would help discuss several key Bills. Supreme Court says CBI can investigate if there’s a ‘common thread’ in murder cases of MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh and Govind Pansare : The Karnataka Police informed the court that there appears to be a link between the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh. Zomato fires delivery driver in Madurai after video shows him eating customers’ food: A clip showing the man dipping into dishes and re-sealing them was widely circulated on social media. SC prohibits police from making FIRs in rape cases public, tells media to not speak to victims: The top court said it is ‘unfortunate’ that rape survivors are treated as ‘untouchables’ in society. Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla loses both seats as Congress on its way out: He has been CM since 2008.