The big news: Rahul Gandhi warns it’ll be hard for BJP to win in 2019, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shaktikanta Das was appointed the new RBI governor, and several leaders have said the election results are a clear message against BJP’s rule.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress leads in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, loses in Mizoram; close contest in Madhya Pradesh, while TRS set for a landslide win in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi said it would be difficult for Narendra Modi to win the General Elections next year.
- Shaktikanta Das, former economic affairs secretary in the Ministry of Finance, appointed new RBI governor: Das will have a three-year tenure as the central bank governor.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says Assembly elections prove ‘BJP is nowhere’: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanay Raut told reporters that the electorate in five states that went to the polls have sent a ‘clear message’ to the BJP.
- Four policemen killed in suspected militant attack in Shopian: The suspects walked away with four service rifles belonging to the policemen.
- Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response to businessman’s plea to be heard in Rakesh Asthana case: The court also asked Asthana, CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director AK Sharma to reply to Satish Babu Sana’s petition.
- Both Houses of Parliament adjourned on Day 1 of Winter Session after obituaries: Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped all members of the House would help discuss several key Bills.
- Supreme Court says CBI can investigate if there’s a ‘common thread’ in murder cases of MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh and Govind Pansare : The Karnataka Police informed the court that there appears to be a link between the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.
- Zomato fires delivery driver in Madurai after video shows him eating customers’ food: A clip showing the man dipping into dishes and re-sealing them was widely circulated on social media.
- SC prohibits police from making FIRs in rape cases public, tells media to not speak to victims: The top court said it is ‘unfortunate’ that rape survivors are treated as ‘untouchables’ in society.
- Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla loses both seats as Congress on its way out: He has been CM since 2008.