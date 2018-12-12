The big news: Congress yet to decide on chief ministers in three states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: New RBI governor said he would uphold the central bank’s credibility, and Supreme Court extended NRC claims process deadline till December 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi will pick chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, says Congress: In Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao was elected the leader of the TRS legislature party, and is likely to take oath as CM on Thursday.
- ‘I will try and uphold credibility and autonomy of RBI,’ says new Governor Shaktikanta Das: Earlier, rating agency Fitch said Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI chief will raise India’s risk perception.
- SC extends deadline for filing claims and objections to National Register of Citizens to December 31: The court directed authorities to give selected officials access to application receipt numbers to ensure the filing of objections against wrongful inclusions.
- Parliament adjourned for the day as MPs protest against Rafale deal: The Right To Education Amendment Bill, passed in the Lower House earlier this year, was scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
- Retail inflation eases to 2.33% in November, lowest in a year and a half: The retail inflation for October was revised to 3.38% from 3.31%.
- Congress defeated BJP’s ‘negative politics’ in Assembly polls, says Sonia Gandhi: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said the BJP is a ‘party of the dead’.
- Editors Guild suspends ex-Union minister MJ Akbar and former editor Tarun Tejpal: The guild has decided to write to another accused, Gautam Adhikari, to seek his formal response to the charges against him.
- Hindus, Sikhs from other countries should be given citizenship without any documents, says Meghalaya HC: The court urged the Centre to bring in legislation to allow easier citizenship to people from certain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May to face no-confidence vote on Wednesday: Conservative MPs have submitted letters calling for a contest in May’s leadership.
- SC rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea challenging Centre’s approval to Karnataka on Mekedatu: The top court was hearing three petitions from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments on the matter.