Rahul Gandhi will pick chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, says Congress: In Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao was elected the leader of the TRS legislature party, and is likely to take oath as CM on Thursday.

‘I will try and uphold credibility and autonomy of RBI,’ says new Governor Shaktikanta Das: Earlier, rating agency Fitch said Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI chief will raise India’s risk perception. SC extends deadline for filing claims and objections to National Register of Citizens to December 31: The court directed authorities to give selected officials access to application receipt numbers to ensure the filing of objections against wrongful inclusions.

Parliament adjourned for the day as MPs protest against Rafale deal: The Right To Education Amendment Bill, passed in the Lower House earlier this year, was scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Retail inflation eases to 2.33% in November, lowest in a year and a half: The retail inflation for October was revised to 3.38% from 3.31%. Congress defeated BJP’s ‘negative politics’ in Assembly polls, says Sonia Gandhi: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said the BJP is a ‘party of the dead’. Editors Guild suspends ex-Union minister MJ Akbar and former editor Tarun Tejpal: The guild has decided to write to another accused, Gautam Adhikari, to seek his formal response to the charges against him. Hindus, Sikhs from other countries should be given citizenship without any documents, says Meghalaya HC: The court urged the Centre to bring in legislation to allow easier citizenship to people from certain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. UK Prime Minister Theresa May to face no-confidence vote on Wednesday: Conservative MPs have submitted letters calling for a contest in May’s leadership. SC rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea challenging Centre’s approval to Karnataka on Mekedatu: The top court was hearing three petitions from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments on the matter.