A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi will pick chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, says Congress: In Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao was elected the leader of the TRS legislature party, and is likely to take oath as CM on Thursday, while reports say Zoramthanga could take oath as Mizoram chief minister on Saturday. UK Prime Minister Theresa May survives confidence vote held by Conservative Party MPs: She promised to stand down as the ruling party leader before the next election in 2022. Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison: Cohen said he committed crimes out of ‘blind loyalty’ for the American president. Adityanath says Congress won Assembly elections through deceit: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that victories and defeats are part of the democratic process and results should be accepted with humility. Telangana chief electoral officer denies that names of large number of voters were missing: On December 7, he had apologised to voters for the missing names. Editors Guild suspends ex-Union minister MJ Akbar and former editor Tarun Tejpal over #MeToo allegations: Directors’ body suspends director Sajid Khan for a year after investigating harassment complaints. Kerala HC directs police to remove some barricades from Sabarimala temple complex: The court said the police can take ‘appropriate measures’ to manage crowds depending on their intensity and without inconveniencing pilgrims. Delhi HC refuses to urgently hear Johnson & Johnson’s plea against compensation for faulty hip implants: The court said it would be inappropriate to pass any orders in the matter as the Supreme Court was hearing a different case related to the compensation. Rajasthan HC stays Twitter CEO’s arrest on ‘Brahminical patriarchy’ row but refuses to quash FIR: Jack Dorsey had moved the High Court after a member of a Brahmin organisation had filed a case against him for ‘hurting sentiments’. ‘Mere diagnosis does not mean Manohar Parrikar is not fit to hold office,’ Goa government tells HC: The government was responding to a petition seeking the status of the Goa chief minister’s health.