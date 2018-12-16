The big news: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel to be next Chhattisgarh CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi took on the Congress in Sonia Gandhi’s turf Raebareli, and Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as Sri Lankan PM once again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bhupesh Baghel named chief minister of Chhattisgarh: Baghel won from the Patan constituency with a margin of 27,477 votes.
- Congress never allowed Modern Coach Factory to make rakes at full capacity, says PM Modi in Raebareli: The prime minister flagged off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Express rake of the factory.
- Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lankan prime minister once again: He was sworn in at a closed-door ceremony attended by President Maithripala Sirisena.
- Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile.
- Four transwomen allege police stopped them from proceeding to Sabarimala temple: Avantika Vishnu, one of the transwomen, claimed that the police asked them to remove their sarees and dress up as men.
- Meghalaya Police arrest owner of illegal coal mine where 13 labourers are trapped: But a police officer said Jrin Chullet’s accomplice, James Sukhlain, is absconding.
- West Bengal government refuses permission for BJP’s proposed statewide rallies: The government cited intelligence reports that have purportedly warned of communal violence in the areas where the party was planning to hold the rallies.
- Rainfall likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu till Tuesday, Cyclone Phethai to make landfall: The cylone is likely to make landfall between Ongole and Kakinada towns on Monday.
- US federal judge strikes down Obamacare as unconstitutional: Reed O’Connor agreed with arguments that the legislation cannot stand because there is now no penalty for Americans who do not buy insurance.
- 196 countries agree on a rule book to govern implementation of 2015 Paris climate pact: The common rule book allows for flexibility for poorer countries in regulations for cutting carbon emissions.