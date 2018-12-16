A look at the headlines right now:

Bhupesh Baghel named chief minister of Chhattisgarh: Baghel won from the Patan constituency with a margin of 27,477 votes. Congress never allowed Modern Coach Factory to make rakes at full capacity, says PM Modi in Raebareli: The prime minister flagged off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Express rake of the factory. Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lankan prime minister once again: He was sworn in at a closed-door ceremony attended by President Maithripala Sirisena. Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile. Four transwomen allege police stopped them from proceeding to Sabarimala temple: Avantika Vishnu, one of the transwomen, claimed that the police asked them to remove their sarees and dress up as men. Meghalaya Police arrest owner of illegal coal mine where 13 labourers are trapped: But a police officer said Jrin Chullet’s accomplice, James Sukhlain, is absconding. West Bengal government refuses permission for BJP’s proposed statewide rallies: The government cited intelligence reports that have purportedly warned of communal violence in the areas where the party was planning to hold the rallies. Rainfall likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu till Tuesday, Cyclone Phethai to make landfall: The cylone is likely to make landfall between Ongole and Kakinada towns on Monday. US federal judge strikes down Obamacare as unconstitutional: Reed O’Connor agreed with arguments that the legislation cannot stand because there is now no penalty for Americans who do not buy insurance. 196 countries agree on a rule book to govern implementation of 2015 Paris climate pact: The common rule book allows for flexibility for poorer countries in regulations for cutting carbon emissions.