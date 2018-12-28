The big news: Bulandshahr inspector’s alleged killer arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill amid a walkout by Congress MPs, and a fire in a residential building in Mumbai killed five.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Man arrested for allegedly killing police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr violence: A police officer said Prashant Natt has confessed to the crime.
- Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Both the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out of the Lower House before the polling began.
- Fire at residential building in Mumbai brought under control, toll rises to five: Two people, including a fire and rescue services official, suffered injuries.
- After fire on board Kolkata metro train, 16 passengers fall ill: The rail authority said that all passengers inside the coach had been safely evacuated.
- Delhi court sends 10 men, arrested in connection with busted Islamic State module, to the agency’s custody for 12 days: The BJP claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism.
- Fiscal deficit rises to 114.8% of the full year target at the end of November: The tax receipts for the April-November 2018 period were Rs 8,96,583 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 16,13,208 crore.
- Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu in three places in Madurai next month: It will be held in Avaniayapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur the next day.
- Israel’s Parliament votes to dissolve, will hold elections on April 9: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was disbanding his coalition earlier this week.
- Centre summons Pakistan High Commission official to protest against cross-border infiltration: India alleged that Pakistani forces have carried out over 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations this year.
- Four workers arrested in Mumbai for alleged links with Maoists get bail: In January and February, the Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested eight people. The applications of four others arrested are still pending in court.