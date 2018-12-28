A look at the headlines right now:

Man arrested for allegedly killing police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr violence: A police officer said Prashant Natt has confessed to the crime. Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Both the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out of the Lower House before the polling began. Fire at residential building in Mumbai brought under control, toll rises to five: Two people, including a fire and rescue services official, suffered injuries. After fire on board Kolkata metro train, 16 passengers fall ill: The rail authority said that all passengers inside the coach had been safely evacuated. Delhi court sends 10 men, arrested in connection with busted Islamic State module, to the agency’s custody for 12 days: The BJP claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Fiscal deficit rises to 114.8% of the full year target at the end of November: The tax receipts for the April-November 2018 period were Rs 8,96,583 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 16,13,208 crore. Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu in three places in Madurai next month: It will be held in Avaniayapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur the next day.

Israel’s Parliament votes to dissolve, will hold elections on April 9: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was disbanding his coalition earlier this week. Centre summons Pakistan High Commission official to protest against cross-border infiltration: India alleged that Pakistani forces have carried out over 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations this year.

Four workers arrested in Mumbai for alleged links with Maoists get bail: In January and February, the Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested eight people. The applications of four others arrested are still pending in court.

