Rajya Sabha to discuss triple talaq bill on Monday, Congress and BJP issue whips to MPs: The Lok Sabha passed the draft law on December 27 after the Congress and the AIADMK walked out of the House in protest. Sheikh Hasina’s party wins landslide victory in Bangladesh polls, Opposition calls it farcical: This will be Hasina’s third straight term as the prime minister. Indian Navy divers enter main pit of flooded mine in Meghalaya where several workers are trapped: Former Coal India chief engineer JS Gill said it would take five days to pump out the water. Mehbooba Mufti warns J&K police after meeting militant’s sister who was allegedly harassed: The former chief minister said the woman was beaten up and stripped without any women officers present and that it was unacceptable. Three Andaman islands renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

19 arrested in three cases filed after constable’s death in Ghazipur mob violence: Eleven of them have been named in the case related to the police official’s murder, said Director General of Police OP Singh. Another Muslim man attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling, arrested: A case was filed against Sagir Khan after he reportedly failed to prove he had purchased the animals, said the police. Teen who donated HIV-positive blood to pregnant woman dies days after suicide attempt: The hospital had initially said his condition was stable but complications later arose.

Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95: He was a director who believed that viewers must be ‘moved to action’.

Four rifles missing from Congress legislator’s home in Srinagar, security forces on alert: Checkpoints have been set up on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Parimpora, according to a report.