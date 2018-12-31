The big news: Triple talaq bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sheikh Hasina’s party won a landslide victory in Bangladesh polls, and Navy divers entered the main pit of the flooded mine in Meghalaya.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha to discuss triple talaq bill on Monday, Congress and BJP issue whips to MPs: The Lok Sabha passed the draft law on December 27 after the Congress and the AIADMK walked out of the House in protest.
- Sheikh Hasina’s party wins landslide victory in Bangladesh polls, Opposition calls it farcical: This will be Hasina’s third straight term as the prime minister.
- Indian Navy divers enter main pit of flooded mine in Meghalaya where several workers are trapped: Former Coal India chief engineer JS Gill said it would take five days to pump out the water.
- Mehbooba Mufti warns J&K police after meeting militant’s sister who was allegedly harassed: The former chief minister said the woman was beaten up and stripped without any women officers present and that it was unacceptable.
- Three Andaman islands renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
- 19 arrested in three cases filed after constable’s death in Ghazipur mob violence: Eleven of them have been named in the case related to the police official’s murder, said Director General of Police OP Singh.
- Another Muslim man attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling, arrested: A case was filed against Sagir Khan after he reportedly failed to prove he had purchased the animals, said the police.
- Teen who donated HIV-positive blood to pregnant woman dies days after suicide attempt: The hospital had initially said his condition was stable but complications later arose.
- Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95: He was a director who believed that viewers must be ‘moved to action’.
- Four rifles missing from Congress legislator’s home in Srinagar, security forces on alert: Checkpoints have been set up on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Parimpora, according to a report.