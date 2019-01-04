The big news: Kerala Police arrest 745 people over Sabarimala violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will take up petitions on Ayodhya land dispute case, and seven people were killed in gas cylinder explosion at Delhi factory.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 745 arrested, 628 taken into preventive custody after a day of violence in Kerala over Sabarimala row: Two police stations were attacked, 31 police personnel injured and 100 buses damaged.
- Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya land dispute petitions today: The top court is likely to set up a three-judge bench to hear 14 separate petitions filed against the division of the disputed land.
- Seven people killed as portion of Delhi factory collapses after LPG blast: Police said some people are feared trapped under the debris.
- As Congress mocks Indian journalism, Editors Guild expresses concern about Rahul Gandhi’s statement: Labelling of journalists has emerged as the establishment’s ‘favourite tactic’ to discredit mediapersons, said the guild.
- Cyclone Pabuk will hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, says Met department: The storm is over the South China Sea at present, weather officials added.
- Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in land allotment case: The CBI claimed the re-allotment of a plot in Panchkula to the Associated Journals Limited in 2005 caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.
- Lawyer HS Phoolka, a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases, quits AAP: The advocate had threatened to quit the party in July in case of an alliance with the Congress.
- Senior JD(U) leader says party will vote against draft triple talaq bill in its current form: Bashistha Narain Singh said the BJP, his party’s ally, should not have rushed to introduce the draft law in Parliament.
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial in Rajya Sabha election case, rules Supreme Court: His election to the Upper House in 2017 has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court by Balwantsinh Rajput, his rival from the BJP.
- Rajya Sabha amends Right to Education Act, scraps no-detention policy: The Upper House also passed the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill.