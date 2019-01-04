A look at the headlines right now:

At least 745 arrested, 628 taken into preventive custody after a day of violence in Kerala over Sabarimala row: Two police stations were attacked, 31 police personnel injured and 100 buses damaged. Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya land dispute petitions today: The top court is likely to set up a three-judge bench to hear 14 separate petitions filed against the division of the disputed land. Seven people killed as portion of Delhi factory collapses after LPG blast: Police said some people are feared trapped under the debris. As Congress mocks Indian journalism, Editors Guild expresses concern about Rahul Gandhi’s statement: Labelling of journalists has emerged as the establishment’s ‘favourite tactic’ to discredit mediapersons, said the guild. Cyclone Pabuk will hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, says Met department: The storm is over the South China Sea at present, weather officials added. Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in land allotment case: The CBI claimed the re-allotment of a plot in Panchkula to the Associated Journals Limited in 2005 caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer. Lawyer HS Phoolka, a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases, quits AAP: The advocate had threatened to quit the party in July in case of an alliance with the Congress. Senior JD(U) leader says party will vote against draft triple talaq bill in its current form: Bashistha Narain Singh said the BJP, his party’s ally, should not have rushed to introduce the draft law in Parliament. Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial in Rajya Sabha election case, rules Supreme Court: His election to the Upper House in 2017 has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court by Balwantsinh Rajput, his rival from the BJP. Rajya Sabha amends Right to Education Act, scraps no-detention policy: The Upper House also passed the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill.