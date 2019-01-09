The big news: Upper caste quota bill faces Rajya Sabha test today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said his party would surprise people in Uttar Pradesh, and Bharat Bandh enters the second day today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha passes bill to allow 10% reservation to the economically backward, Modi calls it ‘landmark moment in nation’s history’: The bill was passed with 323 members voting in favour of it and three against. The bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
- ‘Underestimating Congress in UP a big mistake, we will surprise people,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Gulf News: Gandhi said the party was capable of forging alliances in other states and that defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be their priority.
- Protestors block buses, trains as trade unions observe two-day strike in support of Bharat Bandh: Almost all state-run institutions – except hospitals – remained closed in Bengaluru, while in West Bengal, train services were affected and there were clashes between Trinamool Congress workers and strike supporters.
- I&B Ministry raises government’s advertisement rates in print media by 25%: The decision will be valid for a period of three years starting Tuesday, the Centre said.
- Tripura government suspends mobile internet, SMS services for 48 hours amid protests against Citizenship Bill: The Lower House passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill amid protests inside Parliament and in the North East states.
- Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s order to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his duties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the top court’s order is ‘balanced’, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation.
- Supreme Court appoints five-judge Constitution bench for January 10 hearing in Ayodhya case: The bench will comprise Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.
- Supreme Court allows Monsanto to claim patent on genetically modified cotton seeds: The top court’s verdict set aside the Delhi High Court’s ruling against the world’s biggest seed manufacturing company.
- Nandan Nilekani to chair RBI panel to improve digital payments:The five-member panel has been tasked with improving financial inclusion through digitisation.
- Congregation threatens to expel Kerala nun who joined protests against rape-accused bishop: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation at Aluva demanded an explanation from Sr Lucy Kalapura for taking part in media interviews and TV channel debates.