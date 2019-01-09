A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha passes bill to allow 10% reservation to the economically backward, Modi calls it ‘landmark moment in nation’s history’: The bill was passed with 323 members voting in favour of it and three against. The bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. ‘Underestimating Congress in UP a big mistake, we will surprise people,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Gulf News: Gandhi said the party was capable of forging alliances in other states and that defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be their priority. Protestors block buses, trains as trade unions observe two-day strike in support of Bharat Bandh: Almost all state-run institutions – except hospitals – remained closed in Bengaluru, while in West Bengal, train services were affected and there were clashes between Trinamool Congress workers and strike supporters. I&B Ministry raises government’s advertisement rates in print media by 25%: The decision will be valid for a period of three years starting Tuesday, the Centre said.

Tripura government suspends mobile internet, SMS services for 48 hours amid protests against Citizenship Bill: The Lower House passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill amid protests inside Parliament and in the North East states. Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s order to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his duties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the top court’s order is ‘balanced’, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation. Supreme Court appoints five-judge Constitution bench for January 10 hearing in Ayodhya case: The bench will comprise Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.

Supreme Court allows Monsanto to claim patent on genetically modified cotton seeds: The top court’s verdict set aside the Delhi High Court’s ruling against the world’s biggest seed manufacturing company. Nandan Nilekani to chair RBI panel to improve digital payments:The five-member panel has been tasked with improving financial inclusion through digitisation. Congregation threatens to expel Kerala nun who joined protests against rape-accused bishop: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation at Aluva demanded an explanation from Sr Lucy Kalapura for taking part in media interviews and TV channel debates.