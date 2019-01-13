The big news: Rahul Gandhi changes Sabarimala stance, says both sides valid, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre promulgated the triple talaq ordinance again, and Nirmala Sitharaman claimed Congress leaders had sought Pakistan’s help to oust Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi changes stance on Sabarimala, says both tradition and women’s rights arguments are valid: He also said he is not disappointed about the alliance between Samajwadi Party and BSP, as long as BJP loses.
- Centre promulgates triple talaq ordinance again after failing to get Rajya Sabha’s approval: The government had first promulgated the ordinance in September, but could get a law to replace it passed only in the Lok Sabha.
- ‘Congress leaders went to Pakistan to seek help to remove Narendra Modi,’ claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister made the claim while speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national convention in New Delhi.
- Security forces kill two suspected militants in Kulgam: Zeenat Ul Islam, a commander of the Al Badr extremist group, was allegedly among those killed in the encounter.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives email threat to kidnap his daughter: The Delhi Police said its cyber cell had filed a case.
- Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal could have served better as bureaucrat than as politician, says J&K governor: Faesal had resigned from the Indian Administrative Services on Wednesday in protest against government policies.
- Congress asks Assam CM to quit BJP over Citizenship Bill and help it form new government: Meanwhile, former BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad said it would consider restoring ties if the ruling party withdrew the controversial draft law.
- BJP says Opposition’s grand alliance is comical and opportunistic: The ruling party described the grand alliance as one whose leader was unknown.
- US shutdown becomes longest in history, Donald Trump refuses to budge on border wall: The president said the Democrats could resolve the shutdown ‘in 15 minutes’.
- President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill providing upper caste reservations into law: The reservation will ‘enhance confidence of New India’, Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.