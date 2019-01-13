A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi changes stance on Sabarimala, says both tradition and women’s rights arguments are valid: He also said he is not disappointed about the alliance between Samajwadi Party and BSP, as long as BJP loses. Centre promulgates triple talaq ordinance again after failing to get Rajya Sabha’s approval: The government had first promulgated the ordinance in September, but could get a law to replace it passed only in the Lok Sabha. ‘Congress leaders went to Pakistan to seek help to remove Narendra Modi,’ claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister made the claim while speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national convention in New Delhi. Security forces kill two suspected militants in Kulgam: Zeenat Ul Islam, a commander of the Al Badr extremist group, was allegedly among those killed in the encounter. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives email threat to kidnap his daughter: The Delhi Police said its cyber cell had filed a case. Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal could have served better as bureaucrat than as politician, says J&K governor: Faesal had resigned from the Indian Administrative Services on Wednesday in protest against government policies. Congress asks Assam CM to quit BJP over Citizenship Bill and help it form new government: Meanwhile, former BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad said it would consider restoring ties if the ruling party withdrew the controversial draft law. BJP says Opposition’s grand alliance is comical and opportunistic: The ruling party described the grand alliance as one whose leader was unknown. US shutdown becomes longest in history, Donald Trump refuses to budge on border wall: The president said the Democrats could resolve the shutdown ‘in 15 minutes’. President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill providing upper caste reservations into law: The reservation will ‘enhance confidence of New India’, Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.