The big news: NSA invoked in alleged cow slaughter case in Bulandshahr, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid were charged with sedition, and Nageswara Rao’s posting as interim CBI chief was challenged in the apex court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National Security Act invoked against three people held for alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr: Hindutva organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have put up posters that carry a photograph of local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, who is accused of murdering a police inspector.
- Former student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others charged with sedition: Kumar said the filing of the charges before the Lok Sabha elections proves that it is a politically motivated move.
- M Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief challenged in Supreme Court: The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause, sought the quashing of the appointment order.
- Retail inflation declined to 2.19% in December – the lowest since June 2017, shows data: Wholesale price inflation eased to 3.80% in December, the lowest in eight months.
- SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against order allowing agencies to monitor computers: Two advocates had filed petitions seeking to quash the December 20 notification, calling it undemocratic.
- RJD will support SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, says Tejashwi Yadav: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath claimed it will have no impact on Uttar Pradesh politics.
- Facebook asks moderators in India to track posts about Kashmir, deities, tricolour, says report: The moderators use 20 such markers to flag content for review, without users’ knowledge or without any input from authorities, The Indian Express reported.
- Writers pull out of lit fest to protest organisers’ silence on sexual harassment allegations against ex-director CP Surendran: Several women have accused the journalist of making sexually coloured remarks, suggestive comments and inappropriate touching.
- Trump bid to weaken Obamacare rules on contraception halted by judge: Women in 13 states as well as the District of Columbia will now continue to receive insurance coverage for birth control under Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
- Jadavpur University professor compares virgin girls to ‘sealed bottles’: Kanak Chandra Sarkar deleted the Facebook post but continued to defend it, citing the freedom of expression.