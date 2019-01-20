A look at the headlines right now:

Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, says BJP leader Sadhana Singh, regrets later: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill. The National Commission for Women condemned the remark and said it will issue her a notice. Two Karnataka Congress MLAs get into a ‘fight’ at resort, one ends up in hospital: The Congress said it was just chest pain, while the BJP claimed the incident showed all was not well within the ruling party. Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of the ‘corrupt and rich’, Narendra Modi tells BJP workers: The prime minister said that the Opposition parties had formed alliances with each other but the BJP’s alliance was with the people. Local BJP leader found dead in Madhya Pradesh: This is the second such death of a BJP leader in the state in a week. A local leader was shot dead in Mandsaur on Thursday.

Sasikala, relative were allotted five rooms in Bengaluru prison, says inquiry panel report: The former AIADMK leader may also have been allowed to cook in jail, the inquiry committee report said. BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister added that people were fed up with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Aam Aadmi Party said it would contest all seats in Punjab. Nirmala Sitharaman asks if Opposition has become a pawn in a corporate rivalry in connection with Rafale deal: The defence minister inquired if the Opposition’s aim was to ‘sabotage’ the procurement of the 36 Rafale jets from France.

Work with conviction and strength to make Narendra Modi PM again, Nitin Gadkari tells BJP workers: Gadkari claimed that the Opposition had succeeded in creating a wrong perception that the BJP was communal and anti-Dalit. Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange.

Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died.