The big news: BJP MLA expresses regret for derogatory remark about Mayawati, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Karnataka Congress MLA was hospitalised after being attacked by another, and Modi called the grand alliance a grouping of the corrupt.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, says BJP leader Sadhana Singh, regrets later: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill. The National Commission for Women condemned the remark and said it will issue her a notice.
- Two Karnataka Congress MLAs get into a ‘fight’ at resort, one ends up in hospital: The Congress said it was just chest pain, while the BJP claimed the incident showed all was not well within the ruling party.
- Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of the ‘corrupt and rich’, Narendra Modi tells BJP workers: The prime minister said that the Opposition parties had formed alliances with each other but the BJP’s alliance was with the people.
- Local BJP leader found dead in Madhya Pradesh: This is the second such death of a BJP leader in the state in a week. A local leader was shot dead in Mandsaur on Thursday.
- Sasikala, relative were allotted five rooms in Bengaluru prison, says inquiry panel report: The former AIADMK leader may also have been allowed to cook in jail, the inquiry committee report said.
- BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister added that people were fed up with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Aam Aadmi Party said it would contest all seats in Punjab.
- Nirmala Sitharaman asks if Opposition has become a pawn in a corporate rivalry in connection with Rafale deal: The defence minister inquired if the Opposition’s aim was to ‘sabotage’ the procurement of the 36 Rafale jets from France.
- Work with conviction and strength to make Narendra Modi PM again, Nitin Gadkari tells BJP workers: Gadkari claimed that the Opposition had succeeded in creating a wrong perception that the BJP was communal and anti-Dalit.
- Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange.
- Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died.