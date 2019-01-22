The big news: ECI seeks FIR against ‘expert’ who claimed EVMs can be hacked, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said the Opposition rally in Kolkata had nine contenders for the PM’s post, and 31 Rohingyas were arrested in Tripura.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission asks Delhi Police to file FIR against alleged expert Syed Shuja: This came a day after Shuja claimed he could demonstrate how the electronic voting machines used in India can be hacked. The Congress demanded that 50% of VVPAT slips be collected to verify votes, while Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the Congress had organised the event.
- Amit Shah claims nine contenders for PM post were present at Opposition rally in Kolkata: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Malda district, accused the Trinamool Congress government of destroying the state’s culture.
- Thirty-one Rohingyas stranded on Bangladesh border handed over to Tripura Police: The group, which included 16 children, had been stuck in no man’s land since Friday as neither India nor Bangladesh were willing to take them in.
- We kept Congress out of SP-BSP alliance to correct poll arithmetic, says Akhilesh Yadav: He said the alliance would further strengthen Opposition unity in the politically-important state.
- BJP government ended loot in four years, claims PM Narendra Modi: Modi said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had identified the problem but lacked the will to find a solution.
- Maharashtra Cabinet approves Rs 100 crore for Bal Thackeray memorial: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will fund the project, said state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.
- Delhi court to hear defamation plea filed by Ajit Doval’s son against ‘Caravan’ on January 30: The court will record the statements of witnesses named by Vivek Doval that day.
- Brother of IPS officer among 3 suspected militants killed in encounter in Shopian: Four photojournalists were wounded as security forces used pellet guns against protestors.
- Google announces measures to ensure transparency in political ads ahead of Lok Sabha polls: The tech giant said its new initiatives will provide information on who is buying election ads on its platforms and how much money is spent on them.
- Virat Kohli makes a record clean sweep at ICC awards, Rishabh Pant named Emerging Player of the Year: The Indian captain became the first player to win all three of top ICC awards.