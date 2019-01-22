A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission asks Delhi Police to file FIR against alleged expert Syed Shuja: This came a day after Shuja claimed he could demonstrate how the electronic voting machines used in India can be hacked. The Congress demanded that 50% of VVPAT slips be collected to verify votes, while Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the Congress had organised the event. Amit Shah claims nine contenders for PM post were present at Opposition rally in Kolkata: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Malda district, accused the Trinamool Congress government of destroying the state’s culture. Thirty-one Rohingyas stranded on Bangladesh border handed over to Tripura Police: The group, which included 16 children, had been stuck in no man’s land since Friday as neither India nor Bangladesh were willing to take them in. We kept Congress out of SP-BSP alliance to correct poll arithmetic, says Akhilesh Yadav: He said the alliance would further strengthen Opposition unity in the politically-important state.

BJP government ended loot in four years, claims PM Narendra Modi: Modi said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had identified the problem but lacked the will to find a solution. Maharashtra Cabinet approves Rs 100 crore for Bal Thackeray memorial: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will fund the project, said state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. Delhi court to hear defamation plea filed by Ajit Doval’s son against ‘Caravan’ on January 30: The court will record the statements of witnesses named by Vivek Doval that day. Brother of IPS officer among 3 suspected militants killed in encounter in Shopian: Four photojournalists were wounded as security forces used pellet guns against protestors.

Google announces measures to ensure transparency in political ads ahead of Lok Sabha polls: The tech giant said its new initiatives will provide information on who is buying election ads on its platforms and how much money is spent on them. Virat Kohli makes a record clean sweep at ICC awards, Rishabh Pant named Emerging Player of the Year: The Indian captain became the first player to win all three of top ICC awards.