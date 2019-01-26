The big news: Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika awarded Bharat Ratna, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The chief justice reconstituted the SC bench to hear the Ayodhya case, and the United States ended the longest government shutdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna: Nambi Narayanan, Gautam Gambhir, Kader Khan and Kuldip Nayar are among Padma award recipients.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi names new Supreme Court bench to hear Ayodhya case matter on January 29: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi named Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer as part of the new bench.
- Longest US government shutdown ends as Trump signs deal excluding his demand for border wall funds: The shutdown had left 8,00,000 federal workers without pay.
- Arun Jaitley tells investigators to focus on targets, a day after CBI raids Videocon offices: While the finance minister’s post on Facebook mentioned the ICICI-Videocon case, it did not identify any investigating agency by name.
- Suspected militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Two grenade attacks were reports in Kashmir on Friday on the eve of Republic Day amid increased security arrangements.
- Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on upper-caste quota but refuses to stay implementation of law: The court said it would examine the matter and posted it for hearing in four weeks.
- After CBI case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress claims government is misusing central agencies: Congress leader Anand Sharma accused the BJP government of using the central agencies to ‘discredit and disturb’ its political opponents.
- Saudi Arabia, UAE transfer $1 billion each to Pakistan as part of financial assistance packages: The installments are part of a plan to help Islamabad tide over its balance-of-payout crisis.
- Custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram is needed, CBI and ED tell Delhi High Court: The court reserved its order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.
- Former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela confirms that he will join NCP: Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patel said an induction ceremony may be held in Ahmedabad on January 29.