A look at the headlines right now:

Navy detects second body, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine in Meghalaya: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said.

Women power, military might and Mahatma Gandhi’s life on showcase at Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event this year.

Longest US government shutdown ends as Trump signs deal excluding his demand for border wall funds: The shutdown had left 8,00,000 federal workers without pay. Writer Gita Mehta declines Padma Shri, says ‘timing may be misconstrued’ due to upcoming elections: She is the sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and wrote ‘The Karma Cola’.

Three arrested for alleged links to fishing boat reportedly ferrying undocumented migrants from Kerala to New Zealand: The police said the three accused had helped facilitate the purchase of the boat and helped the passengers travel to Kerala from their home states.

Omar Abdullah rebukes Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for commenting on Gandhis: Sumitra Mahajan had told reporters that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had asked his sister to help him because he could not handle the party’s affairs alone.

At least 7 killed, 150 missing after dam collapses at iron ore mine in Brazil: The dam is owned by Vale SA and the disaster has been described as the second major incident involving the company in three years.

Arun Jaitley tells investigators to focus on targets, a day after CBI raids Videocon offices: While the finance minister’s post on Facebook mentioned the ICICI-Videocon case, it did not identify any investigating agency by name. Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on upper-caste quota but refuses to stay implementation of law: The court said it would examine the matter and posted it for hearing in four weeks. Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna: Nambi Narayanan, Gautam Gambhir, Kader Khan and Kuldip Nayar are among Padma award recipients.