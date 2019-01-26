The big news: Second body detected in coal mine in Meghalaya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India displayed its military might and women power at the 70th Republic Day parade, and the US ended its longest government shutdown.
- Navy detects second body, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine in Meghalaya: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said.
- Women power, military might and Mahatma Gandhi’s life on showcase at Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event this year.
- Longest US government shutdown ends as Trump signs deal excluding his demand for border wall funds: The shutdown had left 8,00,000 federal workers without pay.
- Writer Gita Mehta declines Padma Shri, says ‘timing may be misconstrued’ due to upcoming elections: She is the sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and wrote ‘The Karma Cola’.
- Three arrested for alleged links to fishing boat reportedly ferrying undocumented migrants from Kerala to New Zealand: The police said the three accused had helped facilitate the purchase of the boat and helped the passengers travel to Kerala from their home states.
- Omar Abdullah rebukes Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for commenting on Gandhis: Sumitra Mahajan had told reporters that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had asked his sister to help him because he could not handle the party’s affairs alone.
- At least 7 killed, 150 missing after dam collapses at iron ore mine in Brazil: The dam is owned by Vale SA and the disaster has been described as the second major incident involving the company in three years.
- Arun Jaitley tells investigators to focus on targets, a day after CBI raids Videocon offices: While the finance minister’s post on Facebook mentioned the ICICI-Videocon case, it did not identify any investigating agency by name.
- Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on upper-caste quota but refuses to stay implementation of law: The court said it would examine the matter and posted it for hearing in four weeks.
- Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna: Nambi Narayanan, Gautam Gambhir, Kader Khan and Kuldip Nayar are among Padma award recipients.