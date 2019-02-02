The big news: 129 Indians arrested in US for alleged immigration fraud, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi praised the Budget and claimed it takes care of everyone, and activist Anand Teltumbde was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- As many as 129 Indians among 130 foreigners arrested in US for alleged immigration fraud: They will remain in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement till immigration courts decide their cases.
- Budget 2019 is just a ‘trailer’, tax rebate will strengthen the middle class, say BJP leaders: The Congress called the interim budget an election manifesto. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a monthly pension for workers in the unorganised sector, a Rs 75,000 crore to benefit farmers, a tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year.
- Activist Anand Teltumbde arrested from Mumbai airport in connection with Bhima Koregaon case: The arrest came a day after a court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.
- Unemployment after demonetisation and GST even worse than headline numbers suggest, says report: The prime minister’s economic advisor said the Centre will put out a new survey to show increase in job. Arun Jaitley questioned the unemployment data, while economist Kaushik Basu raised concerns over unemployment in India.
- Second meeting of PM Modi-led panel to choose new CBI chief ends on an inconclusive note: Supreme Court issued a notice to Centre in CBI officer AK Bassi’s petition against his transfer order while advocate Prashant Bhushan claimed that the selection committee did not appoint Nageswara Rao interim chief of the agency.
- Complaint lodged against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders for Lord Ram posters: The complainant also filed a complaint against Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and party worker Vijay Kumar Singh, who put up the posters.
- ‘Where is the justice?’ asks Vijay Mallya after his assets worth Rs 13,000 crore are seized: The fugitive businessman alleged that there were irregularities in the legal process against him.
- Robert Vadra seeks anticipatory bail in money laundering case: A court in the Patiala House Courts complex is expected to hear the plea on Saturday.
- Opposition leaders to meet poll panel on Monday to talk about EVMs, says Rahul Gandhi: He made the announcement after meeting Opposition leaders at the Constitution Club in New Delhi in the evening.
- IAF’s efforts to support HAL have affected our fighting capabilities, says Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa: The air force chief also denied reports that the IAF had changed parameters for the Tejas aircraft, thereby leading to a delay in development.