The big news: Former MP DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla is the new CBI chief, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Pune court ordered the release of Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case, and India issued demarche to US embassy on detention of students.
- Centre appoints IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla new agency director: However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee, objected to his appointment.
- Pune court orders release of academic Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case, says his arrest was illegal: Teltumbde was arrested early on Saturday from the Mumbai airport.
- India issues demarche to US embassy over detention of 129 students in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said consulate officials in the US have contacted around 30 of the students.
- Modi cuts short speech in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar after stampede-like situation breaks out: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of targeting her by misusing the powers of his office.
- Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications to file for bankruptcy after failing to repay debt: The company’s board said lenders had received zero proceeds from the asset monetisation plans over the past 18 months.
- Robert Vadra granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case: His lawyer KTS Tulsi told the Delhi court that the businessman will join the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation on February 6.
- Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shifted from prison to Lahore hospital over health concerns: Pakistan’s Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out.
- Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Pakistan; mild tremors felt in parts of North India: Tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including Isalmabad, Karachi, Swat, Nowshera and Kohat.
- Complaint lodged in Bihar against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders after posters show him as Ram: The complainant also filed a complaint against Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and party worker Vijay Kumar Singh, who put up the posters.
- Over 20 people killed in polar vortex in US, several cases of frostbite, fractures reported: The cold has now retreated, but the temperature is expected to rise to 26 degree Celsius by early next week in some regions.