Centre appoints IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla new agency director: However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee, objected to his appointment. Pune court orders release of academic Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case, says his arrest was illegal: Teltumbde was arrested early on Saturday from the Mumbai airport. India issues demarche to US embassy over detention of 129 students in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said consulate officials in the US have contacted around 30 of the students. Modi cuts short speech in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar after stampede-like situation breaks out: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of targeting her by misusing the powers of his office. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications to file for bankruptcy after failing to repay debt: The company’s board said lenders had received zero proceeds from the asset monetisation plans over the past 18 months. Robert Vadra granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case: His lawyer KTS Tulsi told the Delhi court that the businessman will join the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation on February 6. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shifted from prison to Lahore hospital over health concerns: Pakistan’s Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out. Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Pakistan; mild tremors felt in parts of North India: Tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including Isalmabad, Karachi, Swat, Nowshera and Kohat. Complaint lodged in Bihar against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders after posters show him as Ram: The complainant also filed a complaint against Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and party worker Vijay Kumar Singh, who put up the posters. Over 20 people killed in polar vortex in US, several cases of frostbite, fractures reported: The cold has now retreated, but the temperature is expected to rise to 26 degree Celsius by early next week in some regions.