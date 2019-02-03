A look at the headlines right now:

11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, at least six dead: Two National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Narendra Modi inaugurates projects in Leh, claims India has left behind ‘culture of delays’: Meanwhile, Kashmiri separatists called a strike in protest against the prime minister’s visit to the state. Kolkata police commissioner ‘goes missing’ after CBI summons him in connection with chit fund scams: CBI officials said the agency might place Rajeev Kumar under arrest if he does not answer the summons and submit the files that they have sought. Rajnath Singh’s response to our concerns about Citizenship Bill was ‘very, very positive’, says Meghalaya CM: Conrad Sangma and the chief ministers of other Northeastern states met the Union home minister in New Delhi on Sunday. Adityanath denied permission to hold rally in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur, claims Uttar Pradesh CMO: Mrityunjay Kumar, the information advisor to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said the Trinamool Congress government was afraid of Adityanath’s popularity. Donald Trump thought Nepal and Bhutan were part of India, claim US intelligence officials: Last week, the US president had lashed out at intelligence agencies, saying they were ‘passive and naive’ about Iran. Anti-caste activist Kausalya suspended from service for allegedly criticising India: Wellington Cantonment Board Executive Officer Harish Varma alleged that her views amounted to hate speech. Four Chhattisgarh BJP workers allegedly assault journalist for recording their argument: The journalist, Saurabh Pandey, was forced to delete the video clip after being attacked. The police have filed an FIR against the four men. After Mirwaiz, Pakistan foreign minister calls up Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, says report: Shah Mahmood Qureshi had irked India by speaking to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a leader of another faction of the Kashmiri separatist group, on Wednesday. Rs 1,585-crore penalty imposed on Devas Multimedia for FEMA violation in Antrix-Devas case: The Foreign Exchange Management Act Adjudication Authority found the company guilty of an illegal foreign investment of Rs 579 crore.