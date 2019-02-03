The big news: Six killed after 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said India has left behind the ‘culture of delays’ in projects, and Kolkata police chief is missing after the CBI summoned him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, at least six dead: Two National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.
- Narendra Modi inaugurates projects in Leh, claims India has left behind ‘culture of delays’: Meanwhile, Kashmiri separatists called a strike in protest against the prime minister’s visit to the state.
- Kolkata police commissioner ‘goes missing’ after CBI summons him in connection with chit fund scams: CBI officials said the agency might place Rajeev Kumar under arrest if he does not answer the summons and submit the files that they have sought.
- Rajnath Singh’s response to our concerns about Citizenship Bill was ‘very, very positive’, says Meghalaya CM: Conrad Sangma and the chief ministers of other Northeastern states met the Union home minister in New Delhi on Sunday.
- Adityanath denied permission to hold rally in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur, claims Uttar Pradesh CMO: Mrityunjay Kumar, the information advisor to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said the Trinamool Congress government was afraid of Adityanath’s popularity.
- Donald Trump thought Nepal and Bhutan were part of India, claim US intelligence officials: Last week, the US president had lashed out at intelligence agencies, saying they were ‘passive and naive’ about Iran.
- Anti-caste activist Kausalya suspended from service for allegedly criticising India: Wellington Cantonment Board Executive Officer Harish Varma alleged that her views amounted to hate speech.
- Four Chhattisgarh BJP workers allegedly assault journalist for recording their argument: The journalist, Saurabh Pandey, was forced to delete the video clip after being attacked. The police have filed an FIR against the four men.
- After Mirwaiz, Pakistan foreign minister calls up Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, says report: Shah Mahmood Qureshi had irked India by speaking to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a leader of another faction of the Kashmiri separatist group, on Wednesday.
- Rs 1,585-crore penalty imposed on Devas Multimedia for FEMA violation in Antrix-Devas case: The Foreign Exchange Management Act Adjudication Authority found the company guilty of an illegal foreign investment of Rs 579 crore.