A look at the headlines right now:

CBI to move Supreme Court today against Kolkata police, Mamata Banerjee continues dharna: Five CBI officials were detained for two hours after they reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s home on Sunday evening to question him. Anna Hazare threatens to return his Padma Bhushan on fifth day of hunger strike: Around 5,000 farmers are likely to protest outside the district collector’s office on Monday in support for Hazare.

Congress organises rally in Patna, Rahul Gandhi says ‘the chowkidar has become the thief’: The Congress chief described demonetisation as ‘the biggest scam’ the country has seen. Tejashwi Yadav said Rahul Gandhi has all qualifications to be prime minister. Adityanath addresses West Bengal rallies on phone after his helicopter is denied permission to land: Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested outside the South Dinajpur district magistrate’s office. Mallikarjun Kharge’s dissent on CBI director appointment ‘coloured by politics’, alleges Arun Jaitley: The Congress leader had made the appointment of the agency’s director look like a political battle, said the Union minister. Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma returns Padma Shri in protest against Citizenship Bill: Northeastern states have opposed the proposed legislation and have seen several protests. Seven Assam-bound Rohingya children detained at railway station in Tripura: The children will be handed over to the state police for legal formalities and may be sent to a juvenile home. Farmers block highway to extend support for Anna Hazare’s fast as it enters fifth day: The activist has reportedly lost around 3.8 kg since January 30, when he started an indefinite hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi. Eleven coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, six dead: Two National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Narendra Modi claims in J&K that Congress gets ‘fever’ of farm loan waivers just before elections: Kashmiri separatists called a strike in protest against the prime minister’s visit to the state.