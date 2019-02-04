The big news: Mamata Banerjee to continue sit-in till ‘country is saved’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Anna Hazare threatened to return his Padma Bhushan if Centre doesn’t keep its promises, and Congress organised the Jan Akanksha rally in Patna.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI to move Supreme Court today against Kolkata police, Mamata Banerjee continues dharna: Five CBI officials were detained for two hours after they reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s home on Sunday evening to question him.
- Anna Hazare threatens to return his Padma Bhushan on fifth day of hunger strike: Around 5,000 farmers are likely to protest outside the district collector’s office on Monday in support for Hazare.
- Congress organises rally in Patna, Rahul Gandhi says ‘the chowkidar has become the thief’: The Congress chief described demonetisation as ‘the biggest scam’ the country has seen. Tejashwi Yadav said Rahul Gandhi has all qualifications to be prime minister.
- Adityanath addresses West Bengal rallies on phone after his helicopter is denied permission to land: Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested outside the South Dinajpur district magistrate’s office.
- Mallikarjun Kharge’s dissent on CBI director appointment ‘coloured by politics’, alleges Arun Jaitley: The Congress leader had made the appointment of the agency’s director look like a political battle, said the Union minister.
- Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma returns Padma Shri in protest against Citizenship Bill: Northeastern states have opposed the proposed legislation and have seen several protests.
- Seven Assam-bound Rohingya children detained at railway station in Tripura: The children will be handed over to the state police for legal formalities and may be sent to a juvenile home.
- Farmers block highway to extend support for Anna Hazare’s fast as it enters fifth day: The activist has reportedly lost around 3.8 kg since January 30, when he started an indefinite hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi.
- Eleven coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, six dead: Two National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.
- Narendra Modi claims in J&K that Congress gets ‘fever’ of farm loan waivers just before elections: Kashmiri separatists called a strike in protest against the prime minister’s visit to the state.