A look at the headlines right now:

Grand Opposition alliance is adulterated, people will reject it, Narendra Modi tells Parliament: He also accused the Congress of trying to scuttle the Rafale deal and claimed the Opposition party had neglected the needs of the armed forces. The Congress called the speech a ‘shop of rhetoric’ and false stories.

BJP accuses Congress of appeasement after it vows to scrap the law banning triple talaq if it is elected: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Muslim women will not forgive Rahul Gandhi.

CBI to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha scam on February 9: The Supreme Court on February 5 had ordered Kumar to cooperate with the agency in its inquiry into two chit fund scam cases. Six Rohingya men released on bail in Tripura, all 31 refugees who were stuck at border now out of jail: The group of 31 Rohingya refugees had been stuck at the India-Bangladesh border for four days last month after both countries had refused to accept them. Chief of Sabarimala temple board asks commissioner to explain U-turn in SC on women’s entry: Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar said Commissioner Vasu had misrepresented the organisation’s stance in the Supreme Court. Ten people trapped after avalanche hits police post in J&K’s Kulgam district: The rescue operation is underway. Centre to take away medals of six IPS officers who participated in Mamata Banerjee’s dharna, says report: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also reportedly decided that the officers will not be assigned central government duties in the future.

In Uttar Pradesh Budget, Rs 447 crore allocated for cow shelters by Adityanath government: The Opposition, however, accused the government of presenting a ‘populist’ budget and of betraying the people in the name of development.

From a temple and sari to gender inclusive couples – here’s what the new emojis of 2019 include: A new emoji showing a drop of blood has also been introduced to represent menstruation.

Sri Lanka to resume executions within two months, ending 43-year moratorium, says president: Convicts sentenced to death for drug violations will be the first to be hanged, Maithripala Sirisena said on Wednesday.

