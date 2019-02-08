The big news: Congress calls Narendra Modi’s speech a ‘shop of rhetoric’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP criticised Congress’ promise to scrap triple talaq law, and CBI will question Kolkata police chief about Saradha scam on Saturday.
- Grand Opposition alliance is adulterated, people will reject it, Narendra Modi tells Parliament: He also accused the Congress of trying to scuttle the Rafale deal and claimed the Opposition party had neglected the needs of the armed forces. The Congress called the speech a ‘shop of rhetoric’ and false stories.
- BJP accuses Congress of appeasement after it vows to scrap the law banning triple talaq if it is elected: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Muslim women will not forgive Rahul Gandhi.
- CBI to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha scam on February 9: The Supreme Court on February 5 had ordered Kumar to cooperate with the agency in its inquiry into two chit fund scam cases.
- Six Rohingya men released on bail in Tripura, all 31 refugees who were stuck at border now out of jail: The group of 31 Rohingya refugees had been stuck at the India-Bangladesh border for four days last month after both countries had refused to accept them.
- Chief of Sabarimala temple board asks commissioner to explain U-turn in SC on women’s entry: Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar said Commissioner Vasu had misrepresented the organisation’s stance in the Supreme Court.
- Ten people trapped after avalanche hits police post in J&K’s Kulgam district: The rescue operation is underway.
- Centre to take away medals of six IPS officers who participated in Mamata Banerjee’s dharna, says report: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also reportedly decided that the officers will not be assigned central government duties in the future.
- In Uttar Pradesh Budget, Rs 447 crore allocated for cow shelters by Adityanath government: The Opposition, however, accused the government of presenting a ‘populist’ budget and of betraying the people in the name of development.
- From a temple and sari to gender inclusive couples – here’s what the new emojis of 2019 include: A new emoji showing a drop of blood has also been introduced to represent menstruation.
- Sri Lanka to resume executions within two months, ending 43-year moratorium, says president: Convicts sentenced to death for drug violations will be the first to be hanged, Maithripala Sirisena said on Wednesday.