A look at the headlines right now:

Black flags waved at Narendra Modi in Assam for second straight day as protests against Citizenship Bill continue: The prime minister laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP’s ‘gang of three’ is trying to destabilise Karnataka government, alleges Congress: Congress leader KC Venugopal accused state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa of offering Rs 10 crore to at least 18 MLAs of the ruling coalition. CBI starts questioning Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in Shillong in Saradha chit fund case: Kumar arrived in the city on Friday with three top West Bengal police officers. Robert Vadra questioned by Enforcement Directorate for third time in money laundering case: The businessman is accused of using laundered money to buy real estate in London. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in Hanoi on February 27 and 28: US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held three days of talks in Pyongyang to set the stage for the second meeting between the two leaders. Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech went against tradition of civility and culture, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president said prime ministers in the past used to respect Parliament and their speeches were civilised. Invoking NSA in alleged cow slaughter case in Madhya Pradesh was wrong, says P Chidambaram: The former Union finance minister claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has asked the Kamal Nath government to correct the ‘mistake’. Gujjar protestors continue to block railway tracks, at least 14 trains cancelled: The community wants the state government to implement the 5% reservation in education and government jobs promised to them in 2017. Historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam wins Dan David Prize for contributions to macro history: Subrahmanyam will share the $1-million prize money with historian Kenneth Pomeranz. American on his way to Pakistan to join Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested at New York airport: Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion is facing two charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.