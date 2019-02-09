The big news: Citizenship Bill protests continue in Assam amid Modi’s visit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress alleged that BJP leaders were trying to destabilise Karnataka government, and the CBI questioned Kolkata police chief in Shillong.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Black flags waved at Narendra Modi in Assam for second straight day as protests against Citizenship Bill continue: The prime minister laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.
- BJP’s ‘gang of three’ is trying to destabilise Karnataka government, alleges Congress: Congress leader KC Venugopal accused state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa of offering Rs 10 crore to at least 18 MLAs of the ruling coalition.
- CBI starts questioning Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in Shillong in Saradha chit fund case: Kumar arrived in the city on Friday with three top West Bengal police officers.
- Robert Vadra questioned by Enforcement Directorate for third time in money laundering case: The businessman is accused of using laundered money to buy real estate in London.
- Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in Hanoi on February 27 and 28: US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held three days of talks in Pyongyang to set the stage for the second meeting between the two leaders.
- Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech went against tradition of civility and culture, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president said prime ministers in the past used to respect Parliament and their speeches were civilised.
- Invoking NSA in alleged cow slaughter case in Madhya Pradesh was wrong, says P Chidambaram: The former Union finance minister claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has asked the Kamal Nath government to correct the ‘mistake’.
- Gujjar protestors continue to block railway tracks, at least 14 trains cancelled: The community wants the state government to implement the 5% reservation in education and government jobs promised to them in 2017.
- Historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam wins Dan David Prize for contributions to macro history: Subrahmanyam will share the $1-million prize money with historian Kenneth Pomeranz.
- American on his way to Pakistan to join Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested at New York airport: Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion is facing two charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.