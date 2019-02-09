A look at the headlines right now.

Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar questioned for eight hours by CBI on Saradha chit fund in Shillong: Kumar arrived in the city on Friday with three top West Bengal police officers. Parliamentary panel says it will take action after Twitter refuses to attend hearing: The panel takes ‘very serious note’ of the refusal and will take action on the date of the hearing, committee chairperson Anurag Thakur said. Church revokes transfer orders issued to nuns in Kerala who protested against rape-accused bishop: The Jalandhar diocese said the nuns will remain at the Kerala convent as long as the case is in court. China objects to Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India dismisses remark: PM Modi claimed the Opposition was spreading rumours about the Citizenship law. Separatist leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent protests on anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging: Guru was convicted of playing a central role in the conspiracy that led to a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech went against tradition of civility and culture, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president said prime ministers in the past used to respect Parliament and their speeches were civilised. Mayawati asks BJP, media not to distort SC’s observation on her statue expenses: The Supreme Court had observed that Mayawati should pay back public money spent on installing statues of herself when she was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Arun Jaitley returns from United States after medical treatment: ‘Delighted to be back home,’ the BJP leader tweeted. MIT professors protest speaker invitation to Subramanian Swamy, cite his ‘record of hate speech’: The BJP MP is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the MIT India Conference on February 16. Hyderabad surgeons booked for leaving scissors behind in woman’s abdomen: The scissors remained inside her body for three months, until she had an X-ray.