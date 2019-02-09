The big news: Kolkata police chief grilled by CBI for 8 hours in Shillong, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Parliamentary panel took serious note of Twitter’s defiance of its summons, and the Church revoked transfers of five Kerala nuns.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar questioned for eight hours by CBI on Saradha chit fund in Shillong: Kumar arrived in the city on Friday with three top West Bengal police officers.
- Parliamentary panel says it will take action after Twitter refuses to attend hearing: The panel takes ‘very serious note’ of the refusal and will take action on the date of the hearing, committee chairperson Anurag Thakur said.
- Church revokes transfer orders issued to nuns in Kerala who protested against rape-accused bishop: The Jalandhar diocese said the nuns will remain at the Kerala convent as long as the case is in court.
- China objects to Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India dismisses remark: PM Modi claimed the Opposition was spreading rumours about the Citizenship law.
- Separatist leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent protests on anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging: Guru was convicted of playing a central role in the conspiracy that led to a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.
- Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech went against tradition of civility and culture, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president said prime ministers in the past used to respect Parliament and their speeches were civilised.
- Mayawati asks BJP, media not to distort SC’s observation on her statue expenses: The Supreme Court had observed that Mayawati should pay back public money spent on installing statues of herself when she was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
- Arun Jaitley returns from United States after medical treatment: ‘Delighted to be back home,’ the BJP leader tweeted.
- MIT professors protest speaker invitation to Subramanian Swamy, cite his ‘record of hate speech’: The BJP MP is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the MIT India Conference on February 16.
- Hyderabad surgeons booked for leaving scissors behind in woman’s abdomen: The scissors remained inside her body for three months, until she had an X-ray.