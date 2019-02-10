A look at the headlines right now:

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s focus is on his son, not state, claims Narendra Modi: Protests were held in Guntur and other parts of Andhra Pradesh before the prime minister’s visit. West Bengal Police arrest two, detain two for killing Trinamool MLA Satyajit Biswas: The local administration has also suspended the police officer in charge of the Hanskhali police station.

I quit Congress because of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘constant interference’, says ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna: The 86-year-old was the external affairs minister under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from May 2009 till October 2012.

Piyush Goyal claims Rafale deal will be a non-issue for voters during Lok Sabha polls: The interim finance minister also alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has created anarchy in West Bengal.

Robert Vadra says ‘truth will always triumph’ in Facebook post after ED interrogation: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Vadra for the third time on Saturday, in a case related to purchasing property in UK allegedly using laundered money.

Sharad Pawar ‘worried for his friend’ Nitin Gadkari as he is being projected as alternative to Modi: The Nationalist Congress chief also said his party is not allying with regional MNS for the upcoming elections.

Pakistan PM’s concern about our minorities ‘an egregious insult to our citizens’, says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said that while people of all faiths occupy office in India, Pakistani non-Muslims cannot do so in their country.

BJP will not contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Tamil Nadu, says state chief ahead of Modi’s visit: SR Shekar, treasurer and spokesperson of the BJP’s state unit, said the prime minister may ‘clear the air on a possible alliance’ during his rally.

Despite acquittal, Asia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy, is unable to leave the country, says friend: Bibi and her husband are locked inside one room in a house in Karachi, her friend and rights activist Aman Ullah said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes down ‘broken’ US campaign finance laws in powerful speech: The Democrat Congresswoman also took veiled digs at President Trump for financial transactions before the 2016 election.

