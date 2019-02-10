The big news: Modi claims Chandrababu Naidu is forcing his son on Andhra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two arrested for allegedly murdering a Trinamool Congress MLA, and ex-minister SM Krishna claimed Rahul Gandhi interfered too much in UPA rule.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s focus is on his son, not state, claims Narendra Modi: Protests were held in Guntur and other parts of Andhra Pradesh before the prime minister’s visit.
- West Bengal Police arrest two, detain two for killing Trinamool MLA Satyajit Biswas: The local administration has also suspended the police officer in charge of the Hanskhali police station.
- I quit Congress because of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘constant interference’, says ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna: The 86-year-old was the external affairs minister under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from May 2009 till October 2012.
- Piyush Goyal claims Rafale deal will be a non-issue for voters during Lok Sabha polls: The interim finance minister also alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has created anarchy in West Bengal.
- Robert Vadra says ‘truth will always triumph’ in Facebook post after ED interrogation: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Vadra for the third time on Saturday, in a case related to purchasing property in UK allegedly using laundered money.
- Sharad Pawar ‘worried for his friend’ Nitin Gadkari as he is being projected as alternative to Modi: The Nationalist Congress chief also said his party is not allying with regional MNS for the upcoming elections.
- Pakistan PM’s concern about our minorities ‘an egregious insult to our citizens’, says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said that while people of all faiths occupy office in India, Pakistani non-Muslims cannot do so in their country.
- BJP will not contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Tamil Nadu, says state chief ahead of Modi’s visit: SR Shekar, treasurer and spokesperson of the BJP’s state unit, said the prime minister may ‘clear the air on a possible alliance’ during his rally.
- Despite acquittal, Asia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy, is unable to leave the country, says friend: Bibi and her husband are locked inside one room in a house in Karachi, her friend and rights activist Aman Ullah said.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes down ‘broken’ US campaign finance laws in powerful speech: The Democrat Congresswoman also took veiled digs at President Trump for financial transactions before the 2016 election.