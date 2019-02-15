The big news: Narendra Modi to hold Cabinet meeting on Pulwama attack today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US President Donald Trump will declare an emergency to fund the border wall, and ICJ will start hearing the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan rejects link to Pulwama attack after India’s statement, says strike a ‘matter of grave concern’: Thirty-seven CRPF jawans were killed in an IED attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Jaish-e-Mohammed have claimed responsibility for the attack.
- United States President Donald Trump to declare ‘emergency’ to fund border wall with Mexico: The president will also sign a spending bill to prevent another government shutdown, which was due to start on Saturday.
- International Court of Justice to commence hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case on February 18: The former Indian naval officer is on death row in Islamabad after Pakistan charged him with spying for Indian intelligence agencies in 2016.
- Mamata Banerjee, Rabri Devi dismiss Mulayam Singh Yadav’s praise for PM Narendra Modi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had said he wished Narendra Modi would continue for a second term as prime minister.
- Former Goa Deputy CM Francis D’Souza dies after long battle with cancer at 64: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar described him as a ‘wonderful human being’ who was loved by all and said the death was a great personal loss.
- No security breach of Aadhaar database, existing security controls are robust, says UIDAI: The Unique Identification Authority of India was responding to a plea seeking damages in the wake of several data breaches from the Aadhaar system.
- Sedition charges against 14 students of Aligarh Muslim University will be dropped, say police: A police officer said a preliminary inquiry found no evidence to substantiate the allegations that the students shouted anti-India slogans.
- Congress has ‘more or less’ said no to alliance with AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said Kejriwal’s AAP wanted an alliance with Congress.
- CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra appointed election commissioner: His appointment comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected this summer.
- ‘All I want to do is come home,’ says UK schoolgirl who fled to join ISIS in 2015: Nineteen-year-old Shamima Begum said she has no regrets about joining the group but was tired of living on a battlefield.