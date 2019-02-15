The big news: Centre calls all-party meeting to discuss Pulwama attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC agreed to hear a plea against land acquisition near the disputed Ayodhya land, and the Shiv Sena demanded the CM post in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security forces have been given free hand, Pakistan totally isolated, says PM Narendra Modi day after Pulwama attack: Rahul Gandhi said Opposition parties will stand united with the government in the time of mourning. While Rajnath Singh restricted civilian traffic movement during movement of Army and security forces’ convoys, many states announced compensation for the families of security forces personnel who were killed. India withdrew the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status accorded to Pakistan in 1994, and the Centre has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the security situation.
- SC to hear plea against 1993 law that transferred land in Ayodhya to Centre: The petition said Parliament has no legislative power to take over property belonging to the state.
- Shiv Sena says BJP should be ready to give up Maharashtra CM’s post if it wants regional allies: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and later called it a ‘very positive’ meeting.
- Bhupen Hazarika’s son now says it would be a ‘tremendous honour’ to receive father’s Bharat Ratna: Tej Hazarika had earlier turned down the award in protest against the Citizenship Bill.
- Puducherry CM Narayanasamy’s protest against L-G Kiran Bedi enters third day: The lieutenant governor, who left for Delhi on Thursday night, has called for a meeting on February 21.
- China condemns Pulwama attack, but refuses to back India’s attempts at UN to list Masood Azhar as terrorist: Masood Azhar’s extremist group, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack which killed 40 soldiers. Meanwhile, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu asked if an entire nation can be blamed for the actions of a handful of people.
- Appointment process of CIC should be on same terms as that of election commissioner, says SC: The top court told the government to fill up existing vacancies in the state and central information commissions within six months.
- PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat, India’s first engine-less, semi-high speed train: Regarded as a successor to the Shatabdi Express, the Vande Bharat Express can attain a top speed of 160 km per hour.
- UK PM Theresa May’s strategy suffers embarrassing defeat in House of Commons: The parliamentarians voted against a motion endorsing the government’s negotiating strategy with the European Union on Brexit. However, the defeat is not legally binding.
- Ayodhya-like agitation is necessary in Kerala’s Sabarimala, claims Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that a deliberate attempt was being made to insult Hindus in Sabarimala.