The big news: Politicians unite to condemn Pakistan’s support to terror, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Vande Bharat Express broke down twice on its way back to Delhi, and a curfew continued in Jammu on the second straight day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- All-party meeting after Pulwama attack ends, resolution condemns ‘dastardly’ terror act: In a resolution, the leaders agreed that forces from across the border are actively encouraging terrorism in India. Earlier, the United States said it supports India’s right to self-defence.
- Vande Bharat Express breaks down twice on its way back to Delhi, resumes journey at lower speed: A journalist on board the train tweeted that the train began making a suspicious noise early Saturday, after which its wheels skid.
- Curfew continues in Jammu on second day, Army deployed on ground: At least 12 people were injured and 30 vehicles damaged or set on fire in several parts of Jammu on Friday.
- CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front wins 16 seats, BJP gets none in Kerala local body bye-polls: The Congress-led United Democratic Front emerged victorious in 12 seats.
- Day after J&K attack, PM Modi says India’s destiny changed with majority government in 2014: Hours earlier, the BJP had called off all political events in the wake of the terror attack. Modi was speaking at a government event.
- Fire safety clearance of 30 hotels in Delhi cancelled after inspection: The move came in the aftermath of the massive fire at the Hotel Arpit Palace, in which 17 persons lost their lives.
- Donald Trump declares emergency to access funds for Mexico border wall: The Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives has started an investigation into the move.
- Donald Trump says many want him to get Nobel Peace Prize for North Korea talks: The US president, however, complained that he would probably never get the award.
- Delhi HC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking use of ‘martyred’ instead of ‘killed’ for soldiers: The court said the plea would be listed on Monday in the normal course.
- Vijay Mallya files for permission in UK court to appeal against extradition order: The UK on February 4 had signed an order to extradite him to India, where he is wanted on charges related to fraud and money laundering.