A look at the headlines right now:

All-party meeting after Pulwama attack ends, resolution condemns ‘dastardly’ terror act: In a resolution, the leaders agreed that forces from across the border are actively encouraging terrorism in India. Earlier, the United States said it supports India’s right to self-defence. Vande Bharat Express breaks down twice on its way back to Delhi, resumes journey at lower speed: A journalist on board the train tweeted that the train began making a suspicious noise early Saturday, after which its wheels skid.

Curfew continues in Jammu on second day, Army deployed on ground: At least 12 people were injured and 30 vehicles damaged or set on fire in several parts of Jammu on Friday. CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front wins 16 seats, BJP gets none in Kerala local body bye-polls: The Congress-led United Democratic Front emerged victorious in 12 seats.

Day after J&K attack, PM Modi says India’s destiny changed with majority government in 2014: Hours earlier, the BJP had called off all political events in the wake of the terror attack. Modi was speaking at a government event. Fire safety clearance of 30 hotels in Delhi cancelled after inspection: The move came in the aftermath of the massive fire at the Hotel Arpit Palace, in which 17 persons lost their lives. Donald Trump declares emergency to access funds for Mexico border wall: The Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives has started an investigation into the move. Donald Trump says many want him to get Nobel Peace Prize for North Korea talks: The US president, however, complained that he would probably never get the award.

Delhi HC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking use of ‘martyred’ instead of ‘killed’ for soldiers: The court said the plea would be listed on Monday in the normal course. Vijay Mallya files for permission in UK court to appeal against extradition order: The UK on February 4 had signed an order to extradite him to India, where he is wanted on charges related to fraud and money laundering.