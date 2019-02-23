The big news: Centre moves 100 companies of paramilitary forces to Srinagar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A fire broke out in the parking lot of Aero India show in Bengaluru, and the toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Assam reached 59.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Srinagar amid massive crackdown: Late on Friday night, separatist leader Yasin Malik as detained from his home in Srinagar.
- Fire breaks out in parking lot of Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, more than 50 cars gutted in blaze: At least 10 fire tenders were deployed at the spot.
- Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 59, says health minister: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation.
- ‘Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan,’ says Donald Trump: The United States president said his administration is communicating with both the countries to de-escalate the situation.
- Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in road accident: The Viluppuram legislator was travelling from Jakkampettai to Tindivanam when his car rammed into a road median.
- R&B singer R Kelly charged with sexually abusing teenage girls: The American singer has been accused of sexual abuse before but has never been convicted nor has he denied other allegations.
- ‘Atheist communists denied justice to Ayyappa believers,’ claims Amit Shah in Kerala: Addressing party workers in Palakkad, the BJP president claimed the CPI(M) government has been cheating crores of Sabarimala devotees in the country.
- J&K government has stopped advertising in two major English newspapers, says Kashmir Editors Guild: The guild said it was taking measures to ensure that ‘the media in one of the most sensitive states is not strangulated’.
- Centre asks airlines to share letter with passengers about government’s aviation feats: The note to passengers claims the Narendra Modi government has transformed the aviation sector and India has emerged as the fastest growing aviation market.
- Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure safety of Kashmiris: There have been several reports of Kashmiri students being attacked after the Pulwama attack on February 14.