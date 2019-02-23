A look at the headlines right now:

Additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Srinagar amid massive crackdown: Late on Friday night, separatist leader Yasin Malik as detained from his home in Srinagar. Fire breaks out in parking lot of Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, more than 50 cars gutted in blaze: At least 10 fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 59, says health minister: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation. ‘Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan,’ says Donald Trump: The United States president said his administration is communicating with both the countries to de-escalate the situation. Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in road accident: The Viluppuram legislator was travelling from Jakkampettai to Tindivanam when his car rammed into a road median. R&B singer R Kelly charged with sexually abusing teenage girls: The American singer has been accused of sexual abuse before but has never been convicted nor has he denied other allegations. ‘Atheist communists denied justice to Ayyappa believers,’ claims Amit Shah in Kerala: Addressing party workers in Palakkad, the BJP president claimed the CPI(M) government has been cheating crores of Sabarimala devotees in the country. J&K government has stopped advertising in two major English newspapers, says Kashmir Editors Guild: The guild said it was taking measures to ensure that ‘the media in one of the most sensitive states is not strangulated’. Centre asks airlines to share letter with passengers about government’s aviation feats: The note to passengers claims the Narendra Modi government has transformed the aviation sector and India has emerged as the fastest growing aviation market. Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure safety of Kashmiris: There have been several reports of Kashmiri students being attacked after the Pulwama attack on February 14.