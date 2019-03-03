The big news: Modi accuses Opposition of demanding proof of air strikes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Union minister said the air strikes were meant to warn Pakistan, and the ICC said severing cricketing ties with nations is not its domain.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Opposition is demanding proof from the armed forces for their act of bravery,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister laid foundation stone for rifle manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.
- Union minister SS Ahluwalia says air strikes were meant to warn, refutes media reports on casualties: He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or government officials have not provided the number of casualties.
- ‘Severing cricketing ties with nations not our domain,’ ICC tells BCCI regarding India-Pak conflict: The BCCI, in a letter to the ICC, urged the world body and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terrorists.
- OIC resolution condemns ‘Indian terrorism’ and ‘mass blindings’ in Kashmir: In response, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and its internal matter.
- Assam Police constable suspended for allegedly sharing Facebook post praising Imran Khan: The constable was reportedly arrested on Saturday on charges of promoting enmity and trying to create disharmony.
- Karnataka college professor forced to kneel, apologise for criticising BJP rhetoric: Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singhsaid the Centre should provide evidence of Indian operation in Balakot.
- ‘BJP and PM Modi using India-Pakistan tension to hide government’s failures’, says Mayawati: Union minister Arun Jaitley, meanwhile, said the statements made by Opposition parties have hurt the national interest.
- BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha says he will contest in 2019 General Elections from Patna Sahib ‘whatever the situation’: The BJP MP has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and has made appearances at Opposition events.
- Two suspected militants, one CRPF jawan killed on third day of Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara encounter: This takes the toll to one civilian, two militants and five security personnel.
- Uttar Pradesh Police file chargesheet against five people for Bulandshahr inspector’s murder: As many as 33 others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, have been charged with inciting violence and arson.