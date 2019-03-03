A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Opposition is demanding proof from the armed forces for their act of bravery,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister laid foundation stone for rifle manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.    
  2. Union minister SS Ahluwalia says air strikes were meant to warn, refutes media reports on casualties: He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or government officials have not provided the number of casualties.  
  3. ‘Severing cricketing ties with nations not our domain,’ ICC tells BCCI  regarding India-Pak conflict: The BCCI, in a letter to the ICC, urged the world body and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terrorists.  
  4. OIC resolution condemns ‘Indian terrorism’ and ‘mass blindings’ in Kashmir: In response, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and its internal matter.
  5. Assam Police constable suspended for allegedly sharing Facebook post praising Imran KhanThe constable was reportedly arrested on Saturday on charges of promoting enmity and trying to create disharmony.
  6. Karnataka college professor forced to kneel, apologise for criticising BJP rhetoric: Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singhsaid the Centre should provide evidence of Indian operation in Balakot.
  7. ‘BJP and PM Modi using India-Pakistan tension to hide government’s failures’, says Mayawati: Union minister Arun Jaitley, meanwhile, said the statements made by Opposition parties have hurt the national interest.    
  8. BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha says he will contest in 2019 General Elections from Patna Sahib ‘whatever the situation’: The BJP MP has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and has made appearances at Opposition events.  
  9. Two suspected militants, one CRPF jawan killed on third day of Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara encounter: This takes the toll to one civilian, two militants and five security personnel.  
  10. Uttar Pradesh Police file chargesheet against five people for Bulandshahr inspector’s murder: As many as 33 others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, have been charged with inciting violence and arson.