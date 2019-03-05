A look at the headlines right now:

US President Donald Trump says he plans to end preferential trade treatment for India: Under the Generalized System of Preferences programme, around $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports are allowed to enter the US duty-free. PM Modi launches mobility card that can be used for transport across country: The National Common Mobility Card can be used to make payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, and retail. IAF doesn’t calculate casualty numbers, Centre will clarify on air strikes, says Air chief marshal: Narendra Modi said in Jamnagar that if the IAF had Rafale aircraft, none of India’s fighter jets would have been shot down. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congressaccused BJP President Amit Shah of lying about the number of terrorists killed in the attack. Indian Air Force jet shoots down Pakistani drone near Rajasthan border, say reports: The Pakistani aircraft reportedly violated Indian airspace around 11.30 am. Pakistan issues order to seize assets of all banned outfits under UN sanctions regime: The order means that the government has taken over the control of assets and properties of all banned outfits operating in the country. CPI(M) proposes ‘no mutual contest’ with Congress on six Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: The CPI(M) will decide on the remaining seats on March 8. ‘Is poll panel waiting for Modi’s travel programmes to get over?’ asks Ahmed Patel on poll dates: The Congress MP said the Election Commission seemed to be giving the government a ‘long rope to campaign till the last moment’. Air India orders crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after every flight announcement: The cabin and cockpit staff should say ‘Jai Hind’ after a slight pause and ‘with much fervour’, the circular said. Kerala may experience heat wave until March 7, says IMD, government asks people to take precautions: Maximum temperatures are likely to rise up to 6 degrees above normal in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode on Tuesday. Former Biju Janata Dal leader Jay Panda joins BJP: Panda had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal on May 28 last year.