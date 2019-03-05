A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan claims it has detained Masood Azhar’s brother and 43 others linked to banned outfits: The Interior Ministry said the action was not taken under any pressure.

Rajnath Singh says government agency confirmed 300 cellphones in use in area targeted by IAF: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will not provide the number of casualties in the Indian Air Force’s strikes in Pakistan. New Delhi denies Pakistan Navy’s claim that it foiled infiltration attempt by Indian submarine: The Indian government accused Pakistan of ‘indulging in false propaganda and the spread of misinformation’. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy chief said they have reports of terrorists being trained to attack via sea. Provincial minister in Pakistan resigns after facing criticism for derogatory remarks against Hindus: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the country’s ruling party, said ‘tolerance is the first and foremost pillar on which Pakistan was built’. Congress rules out alliance with AAP in Delhi, says decision is unanimous and final: After the announcement, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed the Congress has a ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP. PM Narendra Modi launches mega pension scheme announced in interim Budget: The prime minister said expecting the government to do everything had become a trend, while referring to the state carrying out social work as well.

Rajasthan to include captured ‘IAF pilot Abhinandan’s story of bravery’ in its school syllabus: State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra made the announcement on Facebook. Akhilesh Yadav says Congress is also part of SP-BSP tie-up in Uttar Pradesh: Yadav said the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have left two seats – Amethi and Rae Bareli – for the Congress to contest from.

Biju Janata Dal MP Tathagata Satpathy quits politics, says he will focus on journalism: The Dhenkanal MP is the publisher of the Odiya daily ‘Dharitri’. Air pollution in Gurugram was worst in the world in 2018, six other Indian cities in top 10, shows study: Delhi, which was ranked 11 on the list, was the most polluted capital in the world.