The big news: MEA says Pakistan needs to demonstrate action against terror, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirav Modi is reportedly involved in a new diamond business in London, and the Congress needled the Centre on its U-turn on the Rafale files.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Move beyond words’, says India on Imran Khan’s promise not to allow terrorists to use Pakistani soil: The Ministry of External Affairs said Islamabad proscribes terrorist groups and individuals only on paper, as they continue to operate freely.
- Nirav Modi living in plus London flat, has started new diamond business, says report: The MEA said the British government is ‘considering’ India’s two extradition requests for Modi.
- ‘I suppose thief returned documents’, says P Chidambaram on Centre’s U-turn on Rafale files: Rahul Gandhi said the investigation into the ‘missing’ Rafale files should start with Manohar Parrikar.
- US travel advisory tells its citizens not to visit ‘most of Jammu and Kashmir’: However, it said tourists can visit the Ladakh region and its capital, Leh.
- Defence spokesperson says reports of militants abducting soldier from Budgam are false: Reports had said that militants allegedly abducted Mohammad Yasin Bhat from his home at Qazipora, Chadoora when he was on leave.
- SC tells Haryana government it will be ‘in trouble’ if it has ‘done anything’ to the Aravallis: The bench warned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government against passing any amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.
- CBI says Peter Mukerjea is the ‘silent killer’ of Sheena Bora, opposes his bail plea: The CBI told the court that Peter Mukerjea took no action when his son Rahul, who was Bora’s fiancee, was desperately asking about her.
- Meghalaya Congress boycotts governor’s address in protest against his comments on Kashmiris: Seats earmarked for Opposition leaders stayed empty as Tathagata Roy addressed the first day of the budget session in Shillong.
- Centre asks states to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take action against offenders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has requested the chief ministers of all states to protect and love Kashmiri students.
- Mother sentenced to 11 years in prison in UK’s first female genital cutting conviction: Her daughter was three when the crime was committed.