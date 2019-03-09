A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Move beyond words’, says India on Imran Khan’s promise not to allow terrorists to use Pakistani soil: The Ministry of External Affairs said Islamabad proscribes terrorist groups and individuals only on paper, as they continue to operate freely.
  2. Nirav Modi living in plus London flat, has started new diamond business, says report: The MEA said the British government is ‘considering’ India’s two extradition requests for Modi.
  3. ‘I suppose thief returned documents’, says P Chidambaram on Centre’s U-turn on Rafale files: Rahul Gandhi said the investigation into the ‘missing’ Rafale files should start with Manohar Parrikar.   
  4. US travel advisory tells its citizens not to visit ‘most of Jammu and Kashmir’: However, it said tourists can visit the Ladakh region and its capital, Leh.
  5. Defence spokesperson says reports of militants abducting soldier from Budgam are false: Reports had said that militants allegedly abducted Mohammad Yasin Bhat from his home at Qazipora, Chadoora when he was on leave.
  6. SC tells Haryana government it will be ‘in trouble’ if it has ‘done anything’ to the Aravallis: The bench warned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government against passing any amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.
  7. CBI says Peter Mukerjea is the ‘silent killer’ of Sheena Bora, opposes his bail plea: The CBI told the court that Peter Mukerjea took no action when his son Rahul, who was Bora’s fiancee, was desperately asking about her.
  8. Meghalaya Congress boycotts governor’s address in protest against his comments on Kashmiris: Seats earmarked for Opposition leaders stayed empty as Tathagata Roy addressed the first day of the budget session in Shillong.  
  9. Centre asks states to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take action against offenders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has requested the chief ministers of all states to protect and love Kashmiri students.
  10. Mother sentenced to 11 years in prison in UK’s first female genital cutting conviction: Her daughter was three when the crime was committed.