India grounds all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after deadly crash in Ethiopia
India has joined a growing list of countries that have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft used by their airlines in the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines air crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board. SpiceJet has 12 such planes in its fleet, while the Jet Airways has five.
The United States on Tuesday said Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar meets the criteria to be listed as a global terrorist and failure to do so would run counter to the goal of achieving regional stability and peace.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Asom Gana Parishad are back in an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The regional party had quit the alliance in January to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Rafale deal: Supreme Court grants Centre permission to file affidavit in case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Centre the permission to file an affidavit in the Rafale deal case. The Ministry of Defence will file the affidavit. The hearing of a bunch of review petitions against the court’s earlier verdict in the case will continue on Thursday.
EC asks Facebook to delete two posters by Delhi BJP MLA with pilot Abhinandan’s photo
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed Facebook to delete two posts shared by a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA with Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s image. The posts, which were election posters, were shared by Delhi MLA Om Prakash Sharma.
Pollachi serial sexual assault: DMK’s Kanimozhi criticises police for revealing name of survivor
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi on Tuesday criticised the state police for disclosing the name of a 19-year-old college student in Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi town who had filed a complaint against four men for sexual harassment. The complaint brought to light the Pollachi serial sexual assault and blackmail case.
Assam: BJP, Asom Gana Parishad finalise alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Security guards’ union asks police to file FIR against Rahul Gandhi for ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ jibe
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated union of security guards on Monday submitted an application to the Mumbai Police to register a case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, for his “chowkidaar chor hai” (the watchman is a thief) jibe. Gandhi often uses the remark at election rallies, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jaish chief Masood Azhar meets criteria to be listed as a global terrorist, says United States
Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar says BJP may emerge single largest party, but Modi will not be PM
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar claimed on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party may emerge the single largest party after the Lok Sabha elections, but Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister again.
Uttar Pradesh: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained for allegedly violating code of conduct
The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday took into custody Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters after they allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by using more than a stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally in Saharanpur district.
India grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash
