A look at the headlines right now:

Five Indians among 50 killed in New Zealand mosque attacks, says Indian High Commission: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. His manifesto claimed Indian and African ‘invaders’ should be removed.

Parties can’t release manifestos in 48-hour period before voting days in multi-phase polls, says ECI: Until now, the release of election manifestos was not covered under the 48-hour ‘silent period’. Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, urges governor to dismiss BJP administration: The BJP has called a meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters in Panaji.

Appoint special observers at mosques to prevent attempts to influence Muslims, Delhi BJP urges EC: The party accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to polarise voters in Muslim areas. Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Rahul Gandhi ridicules him: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt. Lok Sabha polls: MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Suresh among 27 candidates on Congress’ fourth list: The party replaced legislator and former Union minister KV Thomas from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha seat with Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden. JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.

Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification. Police officer shot dead at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way. BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi after Manmohan Singh presents Arun Jaitley with award for GST: At the event in New Delhi on Friday, the former prime minister claimed that trust between the government and businesses has eroded a little.