The big news: Five Indians among 50 killed in New Zealand attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC announced that parties cannot release manifestos 48 hours before voting, and the Congress staked claim to form government in Goa again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five Indians among 50 killed in New Zealand mosque attacks, says Indian High Commission: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. His manifesto claimed Indian and African ‘invaders’ should be removed.
- Parties can’t release manifestos in 48-hour period before voting days in multi-phase polls, says ECI: Until now, the release of election manifestos was not covered under the 48-hour ‘silent period’.
- Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, urges governor to dismiss BJP administration: The BJP has called a meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters in Panaji.
- Appoint special observers at mosques to prevent attempts to influence Muslims, Delhi BJP urges EC: The party accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to polarise voters in Muslim areas.
- Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Rahul Gandhi ridicules him: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt.
- Lok Sabha polls: MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Suresh among 27 candidates on Congress’ fourth list: The party replaced legislator and former Union minister KV Thomas from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha seat with Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden.
- JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.
- Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification.
- Police officer shot dead at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way.
- BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi after Manmohan Singh presents Arun Jaitley with award for GST: At the event in New Delhi on Friday, the former prime minister claimed that trust between the government and businesses has eroded a little.