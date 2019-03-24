A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rahul Gandhi hits out at Mamata Banerjee, says ‘West Bengal is run by one person who does what she wants’: Gandhi added that neither the Centre nor the state government had done anything to solve people’s problems.
  2. Income Tax Department claims seized ‘Yeddyurappa diary’ is a ‘forgery document’:Arun Jaitley claimed the documents were forged and manufactured by the Congress.
  3. Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to soldiers, nation for Sam Pitroda’s remark, says Amit Shah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that it was ‘ironical that parties that claim to be Lohia’s followers are allying with the Congress’.
  4. Haryana Muslim family beaten up with sticks and rods in their home, video goes viral: The family alleged that the group of attackers told them to ‘go to Pakistan’.
  5. Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Harish Rawat included in Congress’s eighth candidate list: The Kerala Congress has asks Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, while Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest from BJP stronghold Bhopal.
  6. In Bihar, NDA names 39 candidates, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Shatrughan Sinha’s seat: The alliance will announce the name of its candidate for the 40th constituency soon.
  7. Over 110 Tamil Nadu farmers to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi: The farmers want the BJP to include loan waivers and other demands in its election manifesto.
  8. Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer were credited for songs from old films, says producer of Modi biopic: The veteran artists had denied writing any songs for the film after their names appeared on the credits in the trailer.
  9. US special counsel Robert Mueller submits report on Russia inquiry to attorney general: Attorney General William Barr said he will soon decide how much of the report to make public.
  10. Last stronghold of Islamic State defeated, say US-backed Syrian forces: After five years of battle, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that the war against ISIS was finally over.