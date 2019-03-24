The big news: Rahul Gandhi criticises Mamata Banerjee and Modi in Malda, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: I-T department says Yeddyurappa ‘diary’ was ‘forgery document’, and Amit Shah said Gandhi owed soldiers an apology for Sam Pitroda’s remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi hits out at Mamata Banerjee, says ‘West Bengal is run by one person who does what she wants’: Gandhi added that neither the Centre nor the state government had done anything to solve people’s problems.
- Income Tax Department claims seized ‘Yeddyurappa diary’ is a ‘forgery document’:Arun Jaitley claimed the documents were forged and manufactured by the Congress.
- Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to soldiers, nation for Sam Pitroda’s remark, says Amit Shah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that it was ‘ironical that parties that claim to be Lohia’s followers are allying with the Congress’.
- Haryana Muslim family beaten up with sticks and rods in their home, video goes viral: The family alleged that the group of attackers told them to ‘go to Pakistan’.
- Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Harish Rawat included in Congress’s eighth candidate list: The Kerala Congress has asks Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, while Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest from BJP stronghold Bhopal.
- In Bihar, NDA names 39 candidates, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Shatrughan Sinha’s seat: The alliance will announce the name of its candidate for the 40th constituency soon.
- Over 110 Tamil Nadu farmers to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi: The farmers want the BJP to include loan waivers and other demands in its election manifesto.
- Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer were credited for songs from old films, says producer of Modi biopic: The veteran artists had denied writing any songs for the film after their names appeared on the credits in the trailer.
- US special counsel Robert Mueller submits report on Russia inquiry to attorney general: Attorney General William Barr said he will soon decide how much of the report to make public.
- Last stronghold of Islamic State defeated, say US-backed Syrian forces: After five years of battle, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that the war against ISIS was finally over.