Congress promises Rs 72,000 a year for the poor, Arun Jaitley calls it a bluff: The scheme, which the Congress promised to launch if it comes to power, will be called ‘Nyoonatam Aay Yojana’, or minimum income scheme.

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda files nomination from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency: He will contest the April 18 election on a joint Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress ticket. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal step down from board of directors: Lenders to the debt-ridden airline will nominate two members to the board. Can Election Commission increase number of VVPAT machines, asks Supreme Court: It asked the Election Commission to file a reply on whether they can increase the sample survey from one voting station in each Assembly segment in the polls. Narendra Modi must become prime minister again, says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh: A video of Singh surfaced over the weekend and drew criticism against him for making the statement while serving in a constitutional post. Air India says it will withdraw boarding passes with PM Modi’s photo if it violates poll code: Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant tweeted a photo of his boarding pass which featured an advertisement for ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ along with a photo of Modi. BJP ministers ‘busy marketing T-shirts’, ignoring contractual teachers in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader claimed ‘shiksha mitras’ in the state face humiliation every day and many of them had committed suicide. SC asks CBI for status report on case against Mulayam Singh, sons from 2007: A plea had sought that the agency be directed to place the investigation report from a disproportionate assets case before the court.

At least 13 civilians killed in international military airstrike in Kunduz, Afghanistan: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the victims were part of the same extended family. Court extends protection from arrest to P Chidambaram and son Karti till April 26 in Aircel-Maxis case: The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the cases.