The big news: Congress promises Rs 72,000 a year for poorest 20% families, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former PM HD Devegowda filed his nomination from Tumkur, and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress promises Rs 72,000 a year for the poor, Arun Jaitley calls it a bluff: The scheme, which the Congress promised to launch if it comes to power, will be called ‘Nyoonatam Aay Yojana’, or minimum income scheme.
- Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda files nomination from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency: He will contest the April 18 election on a joint Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress ticket.
- Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal step down from board of directors: Lenders to the debt-ridden airline will nominate two members to the board.
- Can Election Commission increase number of VVPAT machines, asks Supreme Court: It asked the Election Commission to file a reply on whether they can increase the sample survey from one voting station in each Assembly segment in the polls.
- Narendra Modi must become prime minister again, says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh: A video of Singh surfaced over the weekend and drew criticism against him for making the statement while serving in a constitutional post.
- Air India says it will withdraw boarding passes with PM Modi’s photo if it violates poll code: Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant tweeted a photo of his boarding pass which featured an advertisement for ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ along with a photo of Modi.
- BJP ministers ‘busy marketing T-shirts’, ignoring contractual teachers in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader claimed ‘shiksha mitras’ in the state face humiliation every day and many of them had committed suicide.
- SC asks CBI for status report on case against Mulayam Singh, sons from 2007: A plea had sought that the agency be directed to place the investigation report from a disproportionate assets case before the court.
- At least 13 civilians killed in international military airstrike in Kunduz, Afghanistan: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the victims were part of the same extended family.
- Court extends protection from arrest to P Chidambaram and son Karti till April 26 in Aircel-Maxis case: The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the cases.