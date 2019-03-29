The big news: India says Pakistan in denial on Pulwama attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC may decide on Friday if Modi’s speech on Mission Shakti violated poll code, and the NCW issued notice to SP leader for sexist comments.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India says it is disappointed but hardly surprised by Pakistan’s response to dossier: However, New Delhi said it is examining the paper handed over by Islamabad. Earlier in the day, Pakistan had claimed no terror camps were found at 22 locations shared by India.
- EC may decide on Friday whether Narendra Modi’s speech on Mission Shakti violated poll code: Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said the PMO had neither informed nor asked the poll panel for permission about the announcement.
- NCW issues notice to Samajwadi Party leader for sexist comments against Jaya Prada: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav issued a warning to party workers against making indecent comments about women.
- Congress gives seats to sons of Ashok Gehlot, Jaswant Singh in Rajasthan: The party released a list of 31 candidates for seats in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
- ‘Narendra Modi must apologise to the people for comparing Opposition parties in UP to alcohol,’ says Congress: The prime minister used the acronym ‘SARAB’ for three parties in Uttar Pradesh, and asked people to stay away from them.
- China criticises US for circulating draft UN proposal to ban Masood Azhar: Beijing said the US’ move had reduced the authority of the sanctions committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the Security Council.
- Rahul Gandhi promises three-year exemption for start-ups from regulatory permissions: The Congress president said the proposals will be included in the party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
- Bombay HC chides Maharashtra CM for slow investigations into Dabholkar, Pansare murders: The High Court said Devendra Fadnavis holds 11 portfolios, but ‘does not find the time to take stock of the cases’.
- Dhaka high-rise building fire toll rises to 20: Witnesses said some people were seen shouting for help from windows of the building and at least six of them jumped out of the building.
- Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said Sinha will work as the party’s star leader and star campaigner.