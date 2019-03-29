A look at the headlines right now:

India says it is disappointed but hardly surprised by Pakistan’s response to dossier: However, New Delhi said it is examining the paper handed over by Islamabad. Earlier in the day, Pakistan had claimed no terror camps were found at 22 locations shared by India. EC may decide on Friday whether Narendra Modi’s speech on Mission Shakti violated poll code: Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said the PMO had neither informed nor asked the poll panel for permission about the announcement. NCW issues notice to Samajwadi Party leader for sexist comments against Jaya Prada: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav issued a warning to party workers against making indecent comments about women. Congress gives seats to sons of Ashok Gehlot, Jaswant Singh in Rajasthan: The party released a list of 31 candidates for seats in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. ‘Narendra Modi must apologise to the people for comparing Opposition parties in UP to alcohol,’ says Congress: The prime minister used the acronym ‘SARAB’ for three parties in Uttar Pradesh, and asked people to stay away from them. China criticises US for circulating draft UN proposal to ban Masood Azhar: Beijing said the US’ move had reduced the authority of the sanctions committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the Security Council. Rahul Gandhi promises three-year exemption for start-ups from regulatory permissions: The Congress president said the proposals will be included in the party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Bombay HC chides Maharashtra CM for slow investigations into Dabholkar, Pansare murders: The High Court said Devendra Fadnavis holds 11 portfolios, but ‘does not find the time to take stock of the cases’. Dhaka high-rise building fire toll rises to 20: Witnesses said some people were seen shouting for help from windows of the building and at least six of them jumped out of the building. Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said Sinha will work as the party’s star leader and star campaigner.