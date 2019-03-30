Election watch: Only Modi, NDA government can keep the country safe, claims Amit Shah in Ahmedabad
The day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will file his nomination from Gandhinagar later on Saturday. He is expected to be joined by leaders from BJP ally parties at a rally as well. Gandhinagar is currently held by BJP veteran leader LK Advani, who has not been given a seat this time.
A panel set up by the Election Commission on Friday said it had found no violation of Model Code of Conduct in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the successful test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the NITI Aayog would be scrapped if his party is voted to power. He said it would be replaced with a “lean Planning Commission”.
Live updates
11.50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says other prime ministers did not visit Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh in 30 years. “..but in BJP’s rule Prime Minister has visited Northeast over 30 times within five years,” he says, according to Hindustan Times.
11.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.
In Gujarat, BJP chief Amit Shah takes part in a road show in Ahmedabad ahead of filing nominations in Gandhinagar.
11.35 am: Shah appeals to the people of Gujarat to give all 26 Lok Sabha seats to Narendra Modi to make him prime minister
11.30 am: “We are faced with the question of ‘who will keep the country safe?’”Shah says. Only Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance government will be able to protect the country, he says.
11.25 am: BJP chief Amit Shah says whatever he has achieved is because of the party, reports Times Now. Shah says he is fortunate to contest from the Gandhinagar seat which was represented by LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
11.23 am: Union minister Rajnath Singh says he is confident the people will support BJP chief Amit Shah, reports Times Now. He is addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Ahmedabad. “If Indira Gandhi can get credit for dividing Pakistan, why shouldn’t PM Narendra Modi get credit for Balakot strike,” he asks, according to PTI.
11.20 am: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering at Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Ahmedabad ahead of Amit Shah filing his nomination from Gandhinagar seat. “My father taught me to do everything from heart, issues that we raised were of the people, we [BJP-Shiv Sena] had differences but we settled them,” he says, according to ANI. “We never stabbed the from back [and] never will.”
11.05 am: The Samajwadi Party releases names of two more candidates. Ram Kumar will contest from Kanpur and Rambhual Nishad from Gorakhpur.
10.50 am: In Ahmedabad, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Paswan, and allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal attend a public meeting before Amit Shah files his nomination from Gandhinagar, reports ANI.
10.20 am: Income tax officials are searching Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer Durai Murugan’s home in Katpadi, Vellore, The Hindu reports. The searched began on Friday and continue today.
DMK legal wing joint secretary Parandhaman has called the searches politically motivated.
10 am: BJP President Amit Shah is today expected to file his nomination as the candidate from Gandhinagar, reports The Hindu. He will file his nomination after a roadshow in parts of Ahmedabad.
According to the report, he will also hold a rally where the BJP’s alliance partners will join him. Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will join Shah along with other BJP leaders.
9.30 am: Actor Sonakshi Sinha says her father, rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, should have left the saffron party sooner. ANI quotes her as saying her father was not given the respect he was due.
9.15 am: Election Commission sends a second notice to Ministry of Railways in connection with railway tickets carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi photo, reports ANI. The poll panel asks the ministry to file a response by Saturday.
9.07 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored the poor and instead focussed on publicity.
Read more here: PM Modi ignored his people, government focussed on helping the rich, claims Priyanka Gandhi
9.05 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he would scrap the NITI Aayog if his part is voted to power. He alleged the government think tank “fudged data”.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- A panel set up by the Election Commission did not find any violations of the Model Code of Conduct in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the successful test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday.
- The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that an increase in the sample size of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips would lead to a six-day delay in the results of the Lok Sabha polls
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he had not ruled out contesting the Lok Sabha elections from a second seat other than Amethi.
- Congress leader Hardik Patel will not be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea to stay his conviction in a 2015 rioting case.
- The Congress named actor Urmila Matondkar its candidate from the Mumbai North seat, two days after she joined the party.
- Congress leader SP Muddahanumegowda withdrew his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha election from Tumkur constituency, days after he had defied his party’s decision to cede the seat to alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular).
- Over 100 filmmakers issued a joint statement urging Indians to vote BJP out of power. “Giving them one more term in power will be a grave blunder,” the said.