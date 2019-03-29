Election watch: EC may decide today if Modi’s address on Mission Shakti violated poll code
The day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
The Election Commission may decide on Friday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised address on the success of Mission Shakti violated the Model Code of Conduct. The poll body had set up a committee of officers to examine the matter.
The Congress on Thursday announced a list of candidates for seats in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh’s son, Manvendra Singh, were given tickets to contest from Rajasthan.
Live updates
9.45 am: The prime minister says dynasty is dangerous for a democracy. On the Congress, Modi says four generations of the same family have spoken on eradicating poverty. “So who will trust their words?” asks Modi.
9.39 am: Modi says previous governments used defence deals as their ATMs. “They could not imagine that deals can be done with transparency,” he says. “I have got Christian Michel, he is sitting in jail and revealing details,” says Modi. “The law is taking its course.” Michel is accused in an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal.
9.35 am: Modi says his government made a law for the fugitives, “wherever in the world they hide, their money can be confiscated”. He says properties worth Rs 14,000 crore belonging to businessman Vijay Mallya have been seized, even though total liability against him stands at Rs 9,000 crore.
“All the cheats are waiting for the government to change so that they come back,” Modi says.
9.30 am: “Pakistan has always assured that they will take decisive action, but they don’t,” Modi says, according to Republic. “I do not want to fall into their trap now.”
9.27 am: On Balakot air strike, Modi says he was constantly involved. “There is no expectation from their [jawans] end, but I could not sleep and I was aware of what was happening,” he says. “No one can question my patriotism for my country...Our fight is not with people of Pakistan, our fight is with terrorism.”
9.14 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to Republic Bharat says the announcement on the success of Mission Shakti was not a pre-planned move.
9.08 am: Delhi Police file first information report in connection with a tweet questioning the ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters, reports PTI. The FIR was registered on Wednesday. The Election Commission had asked Twitter to remove the misleading tweet on Tuesday.
9 am: BJP legislator from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Dilip Singh Parihar, arrested for violating Model Code of Conduct, reports ANI. The Election Commission had warned Parihar during the state Assembly elections in December for violating the poll code, reports The Times of India.
8.50 am: The Election Commission allots gift pack as the election symbol to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam to contest Lok Sabha and state elections, reports ANI.
The Supreme Court had earlier this week refused to direct the poll body to issue pressure cooker as the common election symbol to the unregistered outfit led by TTV Dhinakaran.
8.47 am: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer says ballot paper will be used for voting in Nizamabad constituency as 185 contestants are in the fray, reports ANI. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavith, is seeking a re-election from the seat. At least 178 farmers are contesting as independents to highlight their demand for remunerative price for their crop, reports Hindustan Times.
8.30 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to hold a roadshow in Ayodhya later today. When urged to stand in the upcoming elections on Thursday, she was reported as joking, “Why not Varanasi?”, according to IANS.
Varanasi is the prime minister’s constituency.
8.25 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed the Election Commission acted swiftly on YS Jaganmohan Reddy complaint by transferring three Indian Police Service officers. “When we are complaining, no action,” Naidu says, according to ANI. “They’re delaying. Even as CM, I don’t have any say even to do good for people or fair elections.”
Naidu on Wednesday his government has moved the High Court against the poll body’s decision to transfer the three officers based on a “frivolous” complaint by the YSR Congress Party
8.20 am: The Congress released a list of 31 candidates for seats in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, has been fielded from Jodhpur, while former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son, Manvendra Singh, will contest from Barmer.
8.15 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Election Commission is likely to decide on Friday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised address on Mission Shakti violated the Model Code of Conduct.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Akhnoor in Jammu and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.
- The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the people of the country for comparing Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh to “sharab” or alcohol.
- The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan for allegedly making sexist statements against former party MP Jaya Prada.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the NYAY scheme will “remonetise the economy that has been demonetised” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.
- Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6.