The big news: BJP MLA among five killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani died at 86, and an RSS leader and his security officer were shot dead in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chhattisgarh BJP MLA among five killed in suspected Maoist attack on convoy: The Bastar Lok Sabha seat votes on Thursday in the parliamentary elections.
- Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani dies at 86: He was the sitting MLA of Pala Assembly constituency, which he had represented for 52 years.
- RSS leader and his security officer shot dead in Kishtwar, curfew imposed: Protests broke out in the town soon after the incident.
- No political vendetta behind Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate raids, says Rajnath Singh: In an interview with ANI, the home minister spoke about Pakistan, black money and NDA’s imminent victory in the upcoming elections.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic: The court said the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film, though the release date is April 11.
- Over 300 academics warn against violent future, urge Indians to fight BJP’s saffron agenda: The five years of the Modi government have marked ‘one of the most dangerous periods in Indian history’, they said in an online petition.
- PM Modi urges first-time voters to dedicate votes to soldiers who carried out Balakot air strike: The CPI(M) moved the Election Commission against Modi’s remark.
- Pakistan investigation agency asks court to cancel bail to LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in 26/11 case: The court has asked for records of the trial and has scheduled the next hearing in two weeks.
- Former CJI Dipak Misra says marital rape should not be a crime in India: The notion that marital rape is a crime is borrowed from other countries, he said at a conference in Bengaluru.
- EU leaders say Britain will have to justify its request for Brexit extension: An emergency summit has been arranged in Brussels on Wednesday, where the bloc will vote on an extension.