A look at the headlines right now:

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA among five killed in suspected Maoist attack on convoy: The Bastar Lok Sabha seat votes on Thursday in the parliamentary elections. Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani dies at 86: He was the sitting MLA of Pala Assembly constituency, which he had represented for 52 years. RSS leader and his security officer shot dead in Kishtwar, curfew imposed: Protests broke out in the town soon after the incident. No political vendetta behind Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate raids, says Rajnath Singh: In an interview with ANI, the home minister spoke about Pakistan, black money and NDA’s imminent victory in the upcoming elections. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic: The court said the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film, though the release date is April 11.

Over 300 academics warn against violent future, urge Indians to fight BJP’s saffron agenda: The five years of the Modi government have marked ‘one of the most dangerous periods in Indian history’, they said in an online petition. PM Modi urges first-time voters to dedicate votes to soldiers who carried out Balakot air strike: The CPI(M) moved the Election Commission against Modi’s remark. Pakistan investigation agency asks court to cancel bail to LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in 26/11 case: The court has asked for records of the trial and has scheduled the next hearing in two weeks. Former CJI Dipak Misra says marital rape should not be a crime in India: The notion that marital rape is a crime is borrowed from other countries, he said at a conference in Bengaluru. EU leaders say Britain will have to justify its request for Brexit extension: An emergency summit has been arranged in Brussels on Wednesday, where the bloc will vote on an extension.