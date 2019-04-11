The big news: Voting for 91 Lok Sabha constituencies concludes in Phase 1, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress sought an inquiry into an alleged laser threat to Rahul Gandhi, and Supreme Court will deliver order on electoral bonds on Friday.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- First phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections concludes, some clashes and EVM glitches reported: Voting also took place in four states for Assembly elections. In Noida, police denied political links after photographs showed ‘NaMo’ food packets at poll booths. In Andhra Pradesh, a TDP worker was killed in clashes.
- Congress demands inquiry into alleged laser threat to Rahul Gandhi: The party cited the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in its letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from, says Centre during hearing on electoral bonds: The Supreme Court said it will deliver a judgement in the case against the use of electoral bonds for political funding on Friday.
- ‘BJP will remove all infiltrators from the country, except Hindus and Buddhists,’ says Amit Shah: The BJP president claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress party were mourning the Army’s action against terrorist hotbeds.
- Sonia Gandhi files nomination papers in Rae Bareli, says Narendra Modi is not invincible: The UPA chairperson recalled the 2004 elections, saying Atal Bihari Vajpayee was touted as invincible, but the UPA came to power.
- London police arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after Ecuador ends his asylum: Assange took refuge in Ecuador seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.
- ‘Pakistan is helping Modi win as it wants riots in India,’ claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief referred to the prime minister as Pakistan’s friend and said he was able to damage India’s brotherhood in five years.
- France denies report that it trained Pakistani officers to fly Rafale aircraft for Qatar: Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said the claim made by the February 2018 report is ‘fake news’.
- Sudan President Omar al-Bashir forced to quit, military takes over administration: The development occurred on Thursday and followed months of protests against him in the capital of Khartoum.
- SC orders West Bengal to pay ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ producer Rs 20 lakh for ‘virtual ban’ on film: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Mamata Banerjee-led government.