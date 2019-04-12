Election watch: Electoral bonds to continue, Supreme Court asks parties to submit details to EC
The Supreme Court on Friday said the electoral bonds scheme will continue but asked all political parties to submit details of donations to the Election Commission by May 30.
Voting for the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections took place on Thursday, covering 91 constituencies in 18 states and two Union territories.
Live updates
11.24 am: The Congress criticises BJP for trying to use the defence forces for votes. “Modi may try to use soldiers for votes, but it’s clear that soldiers stand with India and not the BJP,” says the party in response to a letter written by veterans to President Ram Nath Kovind.
11.11 am: The Supreme Court agrees to hear a contempt petition of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on April 15, reports ANI. Lekhi filed the contempt plea for Gandhi’s remarks on the Supreme Court order on the Rafale case.
11.09 am: Makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi move the Supreme Court after the Election Commission defers the film’s release. The Supreme Court agrees to hear the case on April 15, reports ANI.
11.06 am: The Supreme Court was hearing petitions filed by non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury against the use of electoral bonds for political funding.
Electoral bonds: Supreme Court asks parties to submit details of donations to poll body by May 30
11.02 am: The Supreme Court says details of funding received through electoral bonds should be kept in a sealed cover by Election Commission also till further orders, PTI reported. The top court asks parties to give the poll panel details of identity of donors, donations received from every donor.
The court says will examine in detail changes made in law and ensure balance does not tilt in favour of any party.
10.45 am: Supreme Court asks all political parties to disclose to the Election Commission in sealed covers all the particulars related to donations received through electoral bonds by May 30, 2019.
9.57 am: Case filed against 11 people, including four BJP leaders, for taking selfies inside polling stations in Uttarakhand during the first phase of the 2019 General Elections.
9.56 am: Referring to Shah’s statement, the Kerala Christian Forum says it was a “direct attack on identity and integrity of the nation as a secular state”, ANI reports. The forum also hoped that the BJP and Shah apologise to the country, especially to minorities who feel persecuted.
9.53 am: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien purportedly refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as “terrible twins” who make “communally divisive” statements every day.
He was referring to Shah’s statement at a rally in Darjeeling on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure the National Register of Citizens is implemented across the entire country if it forms the next government. Shah had claimed that the BJP will remove all infiltrators from the country, except Hindus and Buddhists.
9.43 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari says different opinions must be respected, reports NDTV. “We should respect different opinions because this is the real, true spirit of democracy,” Gadkari says. “We do not want to call anybody who is not with us anti-national. It is his right to express and we do not have any problem about it because we always say that there are differences of opinion in a democracy.”
9.41 am: The Left Front and Congress also demanded a re-poll in Cooch Behar, IANS reports. “We also demand that wherever the poll was conducted with state armed police in Cooch Behar, we demand a re-poll,” All India Forward Bloc state committee Secretary Naren Chatterjee said. “There were as many as 170 booths where there were disturbances.” AIFB candidate Gobinda Rai was reportedly attacked and his crar was vandalised on Thursday.
“For peaceful elections in West Bengal, all booths should be manned by central forces,” Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said.
9.28 am: BJP’s Cooch Behar candidate Nishit Pramanik staged a protest in front of the district magistrate’s office accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of rigging, reports News18. He demanded a re-poll in 500 booths where state police personnel were deployed.
9.26 am: Union minister Smriti Irani declares in her poll affidavit that she is not a graduate. This is the first time that she makes it clear in her poll affidavit that her three-year degree course was “not completed”.
Lok Sabha polls: Smriti Irani declares college degree ‘not completed’ in nomination affidavit
9.23 am: Among the 18 states and two Union territories that voted on Thursday, West Bengal saw the highest turnout of 80.9% while the lowest – 50.3% – was in Bihar.
9.15 am: More than 150 veterans of the Indian armed forces write to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to stop the politicisation of the military. The letter urges Kovind to “take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas”.
Stop parties from using armed forces for political gain, urge eight former service chiefs
9.14 am: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for comparing the Lok Sabha polls to a contest between Ali and Bajrang Bali, and another to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her speech urging the Muslim community to not divide votes by choosing the Congress.
Lok Sabha elections: EC issues show cause notices to Adityanath and Mayawati
8.29 am: Fifteen EVMs were damaged due to vandalism during the first phase of voting on Thursday, says the Election Commission. While six were damaged in Andhra Pradesh, five in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur and one each from West Bengal and Bihar.
8.26 am: Polling continued past 10 pm at some booths in Andhra Pradesh due to faulty electronic voting machines and violence, reports IANS. Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi says voting continued at 400 polling stations even after 6 pm. He says the process will continue till all the voters standing in queues cast their votes.
Polling in Andhra Pradesh goes on till midnight, faulty EVMs and violence delay voting
8.24 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded with voters in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union territories exercising their franchise.
- The Election Commission barred NaMo TV from telecasting recorded programmes with political content and political advertisements without being certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.
- The Noida Police refuted social media posts that food packets delivered to personnel at polling booths with “Namo” labeling were politically linked. The Election Commission said the reports were irrelevant.
- Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir continued his attack of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, bringing up their recent Twitter spat while speaking to the media on Thursday.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Pakistan wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain in power because it wants riots in India.
- Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court during a hearing on the electoral bonds scheme that voters do not need to know where the money for political parties comes from.