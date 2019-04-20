A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws statement on Hemant Karkare, says she does not want to make enemies happy: Thakur had earlier in the day claimed that the Maharashtra ATS chief died in the 26/11 attacks after she cursed him, a statement criticised by the Opposition, the IPS Association and social activist Agnivesh.
  2. Narendra Modi defends BJP’s decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha elections: ‘Those who were identified by eyewitnesses in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence case, were made legislators and cabinet ministers,’ the prime minister said.
  3. Autopsy report says Rohit Tiwari, son of ND Tiwari, was smothered; police file murder case: The autopsy report said Rohit Tiwari died of asphyxia as a result of strangulation.
  4. Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ banners in Amethi: The poll body said the posters had been put up without permission.  
  5. Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave Tripoli immediately as situation worsens: The external affairs minister said the Indian government will not be able to evacuate people from Tripoli later.
  6. MHA denies reports that it ordered inquiry against journalists opposing Citizenship BillThe Ministry of Home Affairs said it was a ‘mischievous interpretation of facts’.  
  7. Vijay Mallya claims SBI is wasting taxpayers’ money on legal fees on pursuing case against him in UK: The fugitive liquor baron said the sale of his remaining assets in Britain will not cover the legal fees.  
  8. Five injured as multiple coaches of Delhi-bound train derail near Kanpur: Rescue operations are under way.
  9. EC files complaint against Congress’ Milind Deora for allegedly violating poll code: The Congress candidate had allegedly accused the Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of the Jains and urged the vote against the party.
  10. ‘This is the end of my presidency’, Donald Trump had said inquiry on Russian meddling was ‘terrible’: The US president made the statement after hearing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been appointed to investigate meddling in the 2016 election.  