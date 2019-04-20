The big news: Pragya Thakur takes back comments on Hemant Karkare, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi defended the BJP fielding the Malegaon attacks accused, and police said former CM ND Tiwari’s son was murdered.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws statement on Hemant Karkare, says she does not want to make enemies happy: Thakur had earlier in the day claimed that the Maharashtra ATS chief died in the 26/11 attacks after she cursed him, a statement criticised by the Opposition, the IPS Association and social activist Agnivesh.
- Narendra Modi defends BJP’s decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha elections: ‘Those who were identified by eyewitnesses in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence case, were made legislators and cabinet ministers,’ the prime minister said.
- Autopsy report says Rohit Tiwari, son of ND Tiwari, was smothered; police file murder case: The autopsy report said Rohit Tiwari died of asphyxia as a result of strangulation.
- Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ banners in Amethi: The poll body said the posters had been put up without permission.
- Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave Tripoli immediately as situation worsens: The external affairs minister said the Indian government will not be able to evacuate people from Tripoli later.
- MHA denies reports that it ordered inquiry against journalists opposing Citizenship Bill: The Ministry of Home Affairs said it was a ‘mischievous interpretation of facts’.
- Vijay Mallya claims SBI is wasting taxpayers’ money on legal fees on pursuing case against him in UK: The fugitive liquor baron said the sale of his remaining assets in Britain will not cover the legal fees.
- Five injured as multiple coaches of Delhi-bound train derail near Kanpur: Rescue operations are under way.
- EC files complaint against Congress’ Milind Deora for allegedly violating poll code: The Congress candidate had allegedly accused the Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of the Jains and urged the vote against the party.
- ‘This is the end of my presidency’, Donald Trump had said inquiry on Russian meddling was ‘terrible’: The US president made the statement after hearing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been appointed to investigate meddling in the 2016 election.