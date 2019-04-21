Election watch: ‘A true nationalist bows before the people,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in five more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday addressed a rally in Wayanad, where she alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect the people, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is not a strong government.
Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur to explain her comments on the death of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare. The poll panel also directed Eros Now to stop screening the web series on the prime minister – Modi: Journey of a Common Man.
Live updates
9.15 am: The Congress party will announce the name for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national Capital in a couple of days, party’s Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit has said. About her own nomination from Chandni Chowk, she says, “Let the party decide.”
9.10 am: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that he is “terribly afraid” as to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do next. “Modi says he came into politics holding my finger,” Pawar said at a rally in Daund in Baramati from where his daughter Supriya Sule is seeking re-election. “But now I am terribly afraid, because what this man will do, nobody knows.”
In 2016, at a function in Pune while sharing the dais with Pawar, Modi had said that the NCP chief had handheld him when he entered politics.
9 am: Bye-elections in five Assembly constitutencies of West Bengal will be held on May 19, the Election Commission has said. The votes will be counted on May 23, PTI reports.
Darjeeling, Islampur, Kandi, Habibpur (Scheduled Tribe) and Bhatpara seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs resigned following their nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
8.50 am: Union minister Piyush Goyal reacts to Priyanka Gandhi’s remark that there has been no weaker prime minister than Narendra Modi: “That’s the joke of the day. It’s PM Modi’s courage that to destroy enemies from the very roots, we crossed Line of Control and attacked them [terrorists] in Balakot. Because of this, Pakistan is afraid today and entire world is with India.”
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- BJP’s Buduan candidate Sanghamitra Maurya asked her supporters to cast proxy votes for people who may not be able to cast their ballot, but do it stealthily.
- Priyanka Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi in Kerala, saying that a true nationalist does not divide the country but unites it. “If a leader is a true nationalist, he does not spread hate, he spreads love,” she said.
- Amethi’s returning officer put on hold the scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers till April 22, after an independent candidate alleged that the Congress chief had declared himself a British citizen.
- The Election Commission ordered Eros Now to stop the telecast of a web series on Narendra Modi, citing its April 10 order banning the exhibition of biopics, biographies or hagiographies of politicians and candidates till the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
- Modi said in West Bengal’s Buniadpur that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rattled by the high turnout in the first two phases of polls in the state. As a result, he claimed, Trinamool Congress “goons” killed one more BJP worker in Purulia.
- The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Congress of wasting time on talks of an alliance in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. “The Congress was doing timepass, it had no intention of having an alliance in Haryana,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.