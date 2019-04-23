The big news: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi in fray in third phase of polls today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission ordered FIR against Pragya Thakur, and India said it provided China evidence of Masood Azhar’s terrorist activities.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha polls begins: BJP President Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are in the fray today.
- Election Commission orders FIR against BJP’s Pragya Thakur for remark on Babri Masjid demolition: The BJP’s Bhopal candidate for the Lok Sabha polls had expressed ‘extreme pride’ about her role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.
- India has provided China evidence of Masood Azhar’s terrorist activities, says MEA: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing on Monday.
- High Commission says three more Indians dead in Sri Lankan blasts, taking toll to eight: Sri Lankan Minister says local outfit suspected of plotting blasts, government to declare emergency.
- US removes sanction waivers to India, seven other countries importing oil from Iran: Donald Trump had re-imposed sanctions on Iran last November after he pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu banned from campaigning for 72 hours after communal remarks: The Election Commission said the Congress leader’s speech has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences between different religious communities.
- BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi: The BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has been pitted against Congress’s Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit. Congress also fielded Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
- ‘Unfortunate and irresponsible,’ says Pakistan after Modi’s remark on Indian nuclear capability: Islamabad referred to the prime minister’s statement as ‘rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains’.
- Arundhati Roy, Medha Patkar and others seek independent inquiry in CJI harassment case: The group said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s decision to constitute a special bench, headed by himself, went against ‘just and settled principles of law’.
- ‘Rahul Gandhi should be tied to a bomb and sent to another country,’ says BJP minister Pankaja Munde: The Maharashtra minister’s comments were in response to Opposition parties, including the Congress, questioning India’s strike on Balakot, Pakistan.