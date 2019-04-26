The big news: Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley claimed the BJP may get more votes in the Lok Sabha polls than in 2014, and the SC refused to set aside a ban on the Modi biopic.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi files nomination papers for re-election to Varanasi seat: Addressing a rally in Madhay Pradesh, the prime minister said his home should also be raided by the Income Tax department the day he is found to be involved in any wrongdoing.
- Arun Jaitley claims BJP may secure more votes in 2019 elections than it did in 2014: The finance minister said in his blog that it seems the Congress has given up the fight.
- SC refuses to revoke EC ban on Modi biopic till the end of the elections: A Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said they will not interfere in the matter.
- AAP leader Atishi moves court against BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir, says he has two voter IDs: The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Aam Aadmi Party of ‘playing negative politics’.
- Naval officer dies in fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya: The Navy said the officer, who led the firefighting efforts, lost consciousness due to the smoke and fumes.
- DGCA initiates inquiry after Rahul Gandhi’s flight encounters engine trouble, says report: The Congress president tweeted a video from the flight after it was forced to return to Delhi.
- Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP: Last year, he was convicted in a human trafficking case from 2003 and sentenced to two years in prison. But he was granted bail soon after.
- Wife sent to 14-day judicial custody in Rohit Tiwari murder case: Apoorva Shukla was sent to jail after the police told the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.
- Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected for third time, he will remain in UK jail till May 24: A hearing will be held via video link on May 24, and the diamond merchant will be produced in court in person on May 30.
- Weather department issues red alert for cyclone in Tamil Nadu on April 30, predicts rain in 24 hours: The red alert was also issued for Puducherry.