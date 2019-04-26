A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi files nomination papers for re-election to Varanasi seat: Addressing a rally in Madhay Pradesh, the prime minister said his home should also be raided by the Income Tax department the day he is found to be involved in any wrongdoing. Arun Jaitley claims BJP may secure more votes in 2019 elections than it did in 2014: The finance minister said in his blog that it seems the Congress has given up the fight. SC refuses to revoke EC ban on Modi biopic till the end of the elections: A Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said they will not interfere in the matter. AAP leader Atishi moves court against BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir, says he has two voter IDs: The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Aam Aadmi Party of ‘playing negative politics’. Naval officer dies in fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya: The Navy said the officer, who led the firefighting efforts, lost consciousness due to the smoke and fumes. DGCA initiates inquiry after Rahul Gandhi’s flight encounters engine trouble, says report: The Congress president tweeted a video from the flight after it was forced to return to Delhi. Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP: Last year, he was convicted in a human trafficking case from 2003 and sentenced to two years in prison. But he was granted bail soon after. Wife sent to 14-day judicial custody in Rohit Tiwari murder case: Apoorva Shukla was sent to jail after the police told the court that her custodial interrogation was not required. Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected for third time, he will remain in UK jail till May 24: A hearing will be held via video link on May 24, and the diamond merchant will be produced in court in person on May 30. Weather department issues red alert for cyclone in Tamil Nadu on April 30, predicts rain in 24 hours: The red alert was also issued for Puducherry.